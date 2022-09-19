Last Wish and All Attraction impress

BENGALURU:
September 19, 2022 16:24 IST

Last Wish and All Attraction impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept 19).

Inner sand:

600m: Lycurgus (Ramesh K), Smile Around (rb) 39.5. They worked well.

1000m: Divine Musculine (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40. Worked well.

Outer sand:

1000m: Ice Storm (Prabhakaran) 1-15, 600/43. Shaped well. Amazonite (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Exalted Dream (Naveen K) 1-14.5, 600/43. In fine trim.

1400m: All Attraction (Hindu S), Clever Hans (P. Surya) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Triple Wish (Mark) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Last Wish (S. John) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. A fine display.

