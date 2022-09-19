Races

Last Wish and All Attraction impress

Last Wish and All Attraction impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept 19).

Inner sand:

600m: Lycurgus (Ramesh K), Smile Around (rb) 39.5. They worked well.

1000m: Divine Musculine (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40. Worked well.

Outer sand:

1000m: Ice Storm (Prabhakaran) 1-15, 600/43. Shaped well. Amazonite (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Exalted Dream (Naveen K) 1-14.5, 600/43. In fine trim.

1400m: All Attraction (Hindu S), Clever Hans (P. Surya) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Triple Wish (Mark) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Last Wish (S. John) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. A fine display.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2022 4:26:23 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/last-wish-and-all-attraction-impress/article65909741.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY