Lashka poised for a hat-trick in the Deccan Bookmakers Welfare Association Darley Arabian Million

January 21, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Hyderabad

The 3-year-old filly Lashka, who has won two races in her last two starts, is poised for a hat-trick in the Deccan Bookmakers Welfare Association Darley Arabian Million (Gr. 3), the feature event of Sunday’s (Jan. 21) races.

1. YADADRI PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.15 p.m.: 1. Silver Act (3) Akash Rajput 60.5, 2. Fly Me (8) Mukesh Kumar 58, 3. Deccan Daisy (2) P. Sai Kumar 57, 4. Deccan Ranger (6) N.B. Kuldeep 55, 5. Rochelle (7) Santosh Raj 54.5, 6. Hoping Star (1) Md. Ismail 53.5, 7. Planet Super (4) Kuldeep Singh (Jr) 53 and 8. Exeter (5) P. Ajeeth Kumar 51.

1. DECCAN DAISY 2. SILVER ACT, 3. ROCHELLE

2. SURYAPET PLATE (2,000m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.45: 1. Hero Of The East (5) Kaviraj 60, 2. Aerial Combat (7) Mukesh Kumar 59.5, 3. Alpine Girl (8) Shivansh 58.5, 4. Trishul (4) Antony Raj 58.5, 5. Voice Of A Dream (2) P. Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 6. Flashing Memories (1) R.S. Jodha 58, 7. Caraxes (3) Afroz Khan 54.5 and 8. Sweet Whisper (6) Nakhat Singh 53.

1. TRISHUL, 2. HERO OF THE EAST, 3. VOICE OF A DREAM

3. LINGAPUR CUP (1,200m) (Terms), 3-y-o only — 3.15: 1. Royal Parade (2) Nakhat Singh 56, 2. Glorious Power (7) Afroz Khan 54.5, 3. Desert Hero (4) Kaviraj 52, 4. River Deep (1) A.A. Vikrant 52, 5. Rolls Royce (3) R.S. Jodha 52, 6. Cannon Rose (6) P. Sai Kumar 50.5 and 7. Cherish The Lady (5) Santosh Raj 50.5.

1. CANNON ROSE, 2. ROYAL PARADE, 3. DESERT HERO

4. ADALA RAGHAVA REDDY MEMORIAL MILLION (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 — 3.45: 1. N R I Doublepower (2) Imran Chisty 60, 2. Carlisle (3) Shivansh 59.5, 3. Ruby Red (8) P. Sai Kumar 57, 4. Terenga (1) Antony Raj 55, 5. Worcester (4) Afroz Khan 55, 6. Burgundy Black (7) Akash Rajput 53.5, 7. Brooklyn Beauty (5) Ajay Kumar 53 and 8. Encore (6) Md. Ekram Alam 51.

1. CARLISLE, 2. RUBY RED, 3. N R I DOUBLEPOWER

5. DECCAN BOOKMAKERS WELFARE ASSOCIATION DARLEY ARABIAN MILLION (Gr. 3) (1,200m) (Terms), 3-y-o only — 4.15: 1. Born Brave (2) Imran Chisty 56, 2. Dictator (4) P. Sai Kumar 56, 3. In Proposito (1) Kaviraj 56 and 4. Lashka (3) Antony Raj S 54.5.

1. LASHKA

6. ROCK HEAVEN PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 4.45: 1. China Town (11) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 2. Exclusive Spark (3) P. Sai Kumar 60, 3. N R I Ultrapower (1) Shivansh 60, 4. Only My Way (8) Mukesh Kumar 60, 5. Toffee (2) Md. Ekram Alam 58.5, 6. D World (9) Deepak Singh 57, 7. Carnival Lady (10) Kiran Naidu 56.5, 8. Indian King (5) Md. Ismail 56.5, 9. Beauty Flame (7) Ajay Kumar 55, 10. Exponent (6) R.S. Jodha 54 and 11. Dream Jewel (4) Imran Chisty 51.5.

1. N R I ULTRAPOWER, 2. TOFFEE, 3. EXCLUSIVE SPARK

Day’s Best: LASHKA

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: 1, 2, 3, 4 & 6.