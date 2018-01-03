Land Of Liberty, Mission Blue, New Moon, Tanoura, Admiral Hatsu and Tororosso shine

Land Of Liberty, Mission Blue, New Moon, Tanoura, Admiral Hatsu and Tororosso shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 3)

Outer sand:

600m: Midnight Sky (Prabhakaran) 44.5. Easy. Subhah Ka Tara (rb), Prince Charmo (Samson) 44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Roaring Thunder (D. Patel), Tea Wid Me (rb) 45. They moved freely. Kasauli (rb) 45. Easy.

1000m: Campari Girl (rb) 1-13, 600/46. Eased up. Saga (Shiva Kumar) 1-12, 600/46. Moved freely. Turf Star (rb) 1-15, 600/43. Worked well. Tanoura (P. Dhebe) 1-13, 600/41. A good display. Chemical Romance (rb) 1-14.5, 600/42. Pleased. Miming (S.K. Paswan), Aafrikaan (Shiva Kumar) 1-14, 600/45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Bellerophon (Chetan G) 1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well. Nyssa (rb) 1-16.5, 600/43. Strode out well.

1200m: As Time Goes By (R. Marshall) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. In fine trim. Mission Blue (Shiva Kumar), Mystify Me (S.K. Paswan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A notable pair. Dont Dilly Dally (Rajesh Babu) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Admiral Hatsu (Shiva Kumar), Brunesco (S.K. Paswan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. New Moon (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Game Again (P. Mani), Decisive (R. Marshall) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. They worked well.

1400m: One Big Gang (rb) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up. Land Of Liberty (Kiran Rai), Bluebird (R. Anand) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Former finished distance ahead, may strike soon.

1600m: Tororosso (Mrs. Silva), Ace Badraan (Anjar) 1-55, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former moved impressively and finished four lengths ahead.