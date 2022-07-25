Lamha springs a surprise in feature event

July 25, 2022 19:18 IST

The 15-to-1 long shot Lamha (Abhay Singh up) won the Raja Mahboob Karan Memorial Cup, the feature event of Monday’s (July 25) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra. R.H. Sequeira trains the winner. Sequeira and jockey Akshay Kumar scored a treble each.

1. ROYSTON ROCK PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: SUPERSTELLAR (Gaurav Singh) 1, Bien Pensant (Surya Prakash) 2, The Thriller (P. Gaddam) 3 and Code Blue (Akshay Kumar) 4. 2, 2 and 3/4. 1m, 14.51s. ₹39 (w), 15, 30 and 130 (p). SHP: 102, THP: 250, SHW: 18 and 55, FP: 559, Q: 353, Tanala: 13, 871. Favourite: Code Blue. Owner: Mr. Arun Alagappan. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

2. KOTHAGUDEM PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): HARD TO TOSS (Suraj Narredu) 1, Malaala (D.S. Deora) 2, Plethora (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Ok Boss (Kiran Naidu) 4. 3, 1-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 14.27s. ₹13 (w), 10, 14 and 27 (p). SHP: 39, THP: 51, SHW: 12 and 30, FP: 51, Q: 33, Tanala: 313. Favourite: Hard To Toss. Owners: Mr. Srikanth Badruka & Mr. K.S.N. Murthy. Trainer: D. Netto.

3. FALAKNUMA CUP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): PRINCESS DAKA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Grand Duke (R.S. Jodha) 2, Advance Guard (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Ice Berry (Gaurav Singh) 4. 3-3/4, 2-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 40.57s. ₹17 (w), 10, 15 and 32 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 79, SHW: 10 and 39, FP: 61, Q: 46, Tanala: 570. Favourite: Princess Daka. Owner: Mr. Y. Damodar. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. KOTHAGUDEM PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): GREGOR CLEGANE (Suraj Narredu) 1, Costello (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Doe A Deer (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Queen Blossom (Ishwar Singh) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 14.48s. ₹21 (w), 14, 13 and 36 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 71, SHW: 22 and 19, FP: 54, Q: 30, Tanala: 340. Favourite: Gregor Clegane. Owner: Mr. T. Amarender Reddy. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

5. FIRECREST PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): LIFES SONG (Akshay Kumar) 1, City Of Bliss (B.R. Kumar) 2, Blissful (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and By The Bay (Suraj Narredu) 4. 3/4, 2-1/4 and 3. 1m, 12.91s. ₹34 (w), 13, 51 and 124 (p). SHP: 171, THP: 249, SHW: 24 and 81, FP: 918, Q: 807, Tanala: 1,01,741. Favourite: By The Bay. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

6. RAJA MAHBOOB KARAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): LAMHA (Abhay Singh) 1, City Of Blessing (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Fire Power (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Icicle (Suraj Narredu) 4. Hd, Nk and 1/2. 1m, 41.26s. ₹121 (w), 23, 18 and 10 (p). SHP: 61, THP: 76, SHW: 41 and 36, FP: 776, Q: 382, Tanala: 1,860. Favourite: Icicle. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

7. ANAB E SHAHI PLATE (1,400m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): STARWALT (Akshay Kumar) 1, Exponent (Nakhat Singh) 2, Astronaut (P. Gaddam) 3 and Healthandhappiness (B. Nikhil) 4. 2-1/4, Nk and 2. 1m, 28.65s. ₹21 (w), 10, 25 and 17 (p). SHP: 85, THP: 43, SHW: 20 and 43 (p). FP: 139, Q: 87, Tanala: 486. Favourite: Starwalt. Owner: Mr. C.S. Kaushik. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹4,088 (91 tkts.) and 30%: 708 (225 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 67 (703 tkts.), (ii) 1,289 (47 tkts.).

Mini jackpot: (i) 313 (179 tkts.), (ii) 3,198 (23 tkts.).