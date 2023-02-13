Lagos should score an encore in the Kakatiya Million

February 13, 2023 12:27 am | Updated February 12, 2023 06:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

Trainer D. Netto’s six-year-old mare Lagos, who won well in her last outing, should score an encore in the Kakatiya Million, the feature event of the Monday’s (Feb. 13) races here.

1. KAMAREDDY CUP (DIV. II) (1,400), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 1.10 p.m.: 1. Mr. Perfect (8) Mohit Singh 60, 2. Pal Cha (2) Gaurav Singh 58.5, 3. Indian King (5) Mukesh Kumar 57.5, 4. Keep Faith (7) Aneel 55 5. Soorya Vahan (9) P. Sai Kumar 54, 6. Special And Thong (6) B. Nikhil 53.5, 7. Coming Home (4) D.S. Deora 52, 8. My Master (1) Md. Ekram Alam 51.5 and 9. Jet Falcon (3) Surya Prakash 51.

1. PAL CHA, 2. MR. PERFECT, 3. INDIAN KING

2. SEA BIRD PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 1.45: 1. Detective (6) B. Nikhil 56, 2. Juggernaut Express (5) Mukesh Kumar 56, 3. Worcester (2) Rafique Sk. 56, 4. Bash On Regardless (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 5. Fly Me (3) Mohit Singh 54.5, 6. Miss Maya (7) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 7. Sangreal (8) Suraj Narredu 54.5, and 8. Toffee (1) Imran Chisty 54.5.

1. MISS MAYA, 2. SANGREAL, 3. TOFFEE

3. RISING STAR PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.20: 1. Black Eagle (8) Akshay Kumar 62, 2. Milton Keynes (2) Mukesh Kumar 61.5, 3. N R I Fantasy (6) Imran Chisty 59, 4. Divine Connection (3) Aneel 56.5, 5. Hot Seat (7) Mohit Singh 56, 6. Undaunted (1) B. Nikhil 54.5, 7. Solar Princess (4) Afroz Khan 53 and 8. Apex Star (5) Sonu Kumar 52.5.

1. BLACK EAGLE, 2. MILTON KEYNES, 3. N R I FANTASY

4. KAMAREDDY CUP (DIV. I) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.55: 1. Classy Dame (1) R.S. Jodha 60, 2. Vision Of Rose (3) Gaurav Singh 59.5, 3. Alpine Girl (2) Mohit Singh 57.5, 4. Master Touch (4) Akshay Kumar 56, 5. Mireya (5) B. Nikhil 54, 6. Pedro Planet (8) Afroz Khan 53.5, 7. Burgundy Black (6) D.S. Deora 53, 8. Reining Queen (10) P. Ajeeth Kumar 52.5, 9. Sucker Punch (9) P. Sai Kumar 52.5 and 10. Fresh Hope (7) Surya Prakash 50.5.

1. MASTER TOUCH, 2. SUCKER PUNCH, 3. MIREYA

5. KUNTLA PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.30: 1. Red Snaper (8) Afroz Khan 60, 2. City Of Blessing (3) Sonu Kumar 57.5, 3. Beauty Flame (9) Santosh Raj 53, 4. Char Ek Char (5) S. Saqlain 52, 5. Grand Duke (1) Nakhat Singh 51.5, 6. Malibu (2) Md. Ekram Alam 51.5, 7. Southern Act (7) Kuldeep S 51.5, 8. Star Babe (6) Abhay Singh 51.5 and 9. Wallop And Gallop (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 51.

1. CITY OF BLESSING, 2. CHAR EK CHAR, 3. SOUTHERN ACT

6. TELANGANA RACE HORSE OWNERS ASSOCIATION TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 4.05: 1. City Of Bliss (4) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Bangor On Dee (9) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 3. Miss Little Angel (5) Imran Chisty 55.5, 4. Sally (8) D.S. Deora 54.5, 5. Stay Smart (7) Gaurav Singh 53.5, 6. Strauss (3) Suraj Narredu 53.5, 7. Avancia (10) Mohit Singh 53, 8. Dyanoosh (2) P. Ajeeth Kumar 53, 9. Rising Queen (12) P. Sai Kumar 53, 10. Stag’s Leap (1) S. Saqlain 53, 11. Mind Reader (6) Surya Prakash 51 and 12. Ok Boss (11) Rafique Sk. 51.

1. STRAUSS, 2. BANGOR ON DEE, 3. STAG’S LEAP

7. KAKATIYA MILLION (1,200m) (Terms), 4-y-o and upward — 4.40: 1. Black Onyx (5) D.S. Deora 56, 2. De Villiers (4) Akshay Kumar 56, 3. Kingston (3) Imran Chisty 56, 4. Beauty Blaze (1) Santosh Raj 54.5 and 5. Lagos (2) Suraj Narredu 54.5.

1. LAGOS, 2. BLACK ONYX

8. DREAM GIRL PLATE (1,800m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III) — 5.15: 1. Muaser (12) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 2. My Grandeur (4) P. Sai Kumar 60, 3. My Way Or Highway (9) Mohit Singh 60, 4. Shubhrak (8) S. Saqlain 60, 5. Special Effort (10) Abhay Singh 60, 6. Survivor (2) Surya Prakash 60, 7. Wot’s Up Jay (1) Mukesh Kumar 59.5, 8. Canterbury (7) Aneel 59, 9. Jack Daniel (11) R.S. Jodha 59, 10. Janasu (5) A.A. Vikrant 58.5, 11. Call Of The Blue (3) Gaurav Singh 55.5, 12. Raniji (6) Santosh Raj 53.5 and 13. It’s My Life (13) B. Nikhil 50.5.

1. MUASER, 2. WOT’S UP JAY, 3. SHUBHRAK

Day’s Best: LAGOS

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 3, 4 & 5, (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.

