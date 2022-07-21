Lagos should come good in feature event

July 21, 2022 00:30 IST

Trainer D. Netto’s mare Lagos, which ran third in her last start, should make amends in the Osman Sagar Cup, the feature event of the opening day’s races of the Hyderabad Monsoon season here on Thursday (July 21).

1. CON AMORE PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.15 p.m.: 1. China Town (3) D.S. Deora 56, 2. Deccan Ranger (13) Md. Ismail 56, 3. Dr Dee Dee (5) Aneel 56, 4. Good Day (7) Gaurav Singh 56, 5. Long John (12) Uday Kiran 56, 6. Rovaniemi (6) Suraj Narredu 56, 7. City Of Hustle (9) Koushik 54.5, 8. Clefairy (8) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 9. Lights On (4) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 10. Malibu (10) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 11. N R I Ultrapower (11) M. Madhu Babu 54.5, 12. Nugget (2) P.S. Chouhan 54.5 and 13. Virangna (1) Afroz Khan 54.5.

1. NUGGET, 2. MALIBU, 3. LIGHTS ON

2. TENACITY PLATE (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 1.45: 1. Aiza (3) Aneel 60, 2. Charmer (8) Gaurav Singh 60, 3. Classy Dame (6) R.S. Jodha 60, 4. Sye Ra (9) Deepak Singh 60, 5. Turning Wheel (2) Abhay Singh 60, 6. Space Time (4) Kiran Naidu 59.5, 7. First In Line (7) Surya Prakash 59, 8. N R I Secret (11) Santosh Raj 59, 9. Choice Of Diamond (5) Kuldeep Singh 58.5, 10. Berkeley (1) Afroz Khan 57.5 and 11. That’s My Way (10) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5.

1. CLASSY DAME, 2. TURNING WHEEL, 3. FIRST IN LINE

3. CON AMORE PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 2.15: 1. City Cruise (12) Nakhat Singh 56, 2. Desert Sultan (8) B.R. Kumar 56, 3. First Apostle (6) Ishwar Singh 56, 4. Ivanhoe (2) P.S. Chouhan 56, 5. My Pleasure (4) R.S. Jodha 56, 6. Star Medal (5) Gaurav Singh 56, 7. The Sensation (3) Abhay Singh 56, 8. Wind Sprite (1) Kuldeep Singh 56, 9. Alina (11) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 10. Alpine Girl (9) Santosh Raj 54.5, 11. N R I Angel (10) Koushik 54.5 and 12. Silver Lining (7) Afroz Khan 54.5.

1. STAR MEDAL, 2. CITY CRUISE, 3. IVANHOE

4. ADILABAD PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.45: 1. Sun Dancer (3) Kiran Naidu 60.5, 2. Unmatched (10) Deepak Singh 59.5, 3. Bangor On Dee (4) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 4. Exclusive Spark (2) Md. Ismail 57.5, 5. Happy Go Lucky (5) Kuldeep Singh 56, 6. Ashwa Sultan (8) D.S. Deora 55, 7. Exotic Dancer (9) A.A. Vikrant 54, 8. Theo’s Choice (11) P. Sai Kumar 52.5, 9. Visionary (1) Surya Prakash 52, 10. Pedro Planet (6) B. Nikhil 51 and 11. Akash (7) P. Gaddam 50.

1. BANGOR ON DEE, 2. SUN DANCER, 3. ASHWA SULTAN

5. P.M. BOKDAWALLA MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.20: 1. Falcon Edge (2) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Blue Origin (5) Suraj Narredu 59, 3. Akido (3) Nakhat Singh 57.5, 4. DRD (1) P. Sai Kumar 55.5, 5. Francis Bacon (7) P.S. Chouhan 55.5, 6. Rhythm Selection (4) Ishwar Singh 53, 7. Char Ek Char (12) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5, 8. N R I Sport (8) B.R. Kumar 52, 9. Able Love (10) B. Nikhil 51.5, 10. Mark My Day (13) Gaurav Singh 51.5, 11. Royal Grace (9) Afroz Khan 51.5, 12. Star Racer (11) Surya Prakash 51.5 and 13. Miss Little Angel (6) Santosh Raj 51.

1. FALCON EDGE, 2. BLUE ORIGIN, 3. AKIDO

6. ADILABAD PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.50: 1. AYR (5) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Costello (4) A.A. Vikrant 58.5, 3. Ambitious Star (1) R.S. Jodha 58, 4. Vision Of Rose (3) Santosh Raj 57.5, 5. Explosive (7) G. Naresh 56, 6. Glimmer Of Hope (8) S.S. Tanwar 55, 7. Sorry Darling (9) Ishwar Singh 54, 8. Gurbaaz (6) B. Nikhil 53, 9. Exclusive Luck (2) Md. Ismail 52 and 10. Golden Forza (10) Surya Prakash 52.

1. AYR, 2. COSTELLO, 3. AMBITIOUS STAR

7. OSMAN SAGAR CUP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II), 4.20: 1. Lagos (3) Suraj Narredu 61, 2. Premier Action (8) Kiran Naidu 59, 3. Scramjet (13) P. Sai Kumar 59, 4. New Look (11) R.S. Jodha 58.5, 5. Saffron Art (10) S.S. Tanwar 55, 6. Xfinity (2) P.S. Chouhan 55, 7. House Of Diamonds (9) Akshay Kumar 54, 8. Trump Star (12) A.A. Vikrant 54, 9. Mirana (6) P. Gaddam 52.5, 10. Red Snaper (14) Afroz Khan 52.5, 11. Stunning Force (5) Md. Ismail 52.5, 12. Chuckit (4) Surya Prakash 52, 13. Skipton (1) B. Nikhil 51.5 and 14. Ashwa Raudee (7) D.S. Deora 50

1. LAGOS, 2. NEW LOOK, 3. HOUSE OF DIAMONDS

8. SCARLET PRINCE PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.50: 1. True Icon (10) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. Wallop And Gallop (5) Deepak Singh 58, 3. Silk (3) G. Naresh 57.5, 4. Mireya (14) D.S. Deora 57, 5. N R I Millennium (8) Koushik 57, 6. High Reward (6) Nakhat Singh 56.5, 7. The Image (2) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 8. Mysterious Angel (4) P.S. Chouhan 55, 9. Muaser (9) Kuldeep Singh 53.5, 10. Archangels (13) P. Gaddam 53, 11. Above The Law (7) Md. Ismail 52, 12. Ashwa Migsun (11) B.R. Kumar 50.5, 13. New Hustle (1) B. Nikhil 50.5 and 14. Special And Thong (12) Surya Prakash 50.5.

1. THE IMAGE, 2. MYSTERIOUS ANGEL, 3. N R I MILLENNIUM

Day’s Best: BANGOR ON DEE

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5; (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble (i) 1, 2 & 3; (ii) 3, 4 & 5; (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.