Lagos obliges in Mica Emperor Plate

August 08, 2022 18:26 IST

Trainer D. Netto’s Lagos (Suraj Narredu up) claimed the Mica Emperor Plate, the chief event of Monday’s (Aug. 8) races. The winner is owned by Mr. S. Pathy & Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar.

1. BAKHTAWAR PLATE (1,600m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): SPEAKING OF LOVE (Akshay Kumar) 1, White Roses (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Hero Of The East (Abhay Singh) 3 and Voice Of A Dream (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 5-1/2, 4-1/4 and 3-3/4. 1m, 41.59s. ₹19 (w), 11, 13 and 26 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 63, SHW: 12 and 15, FP: 49, Q: 21, Tanala: 266. Favourite: Speaking Of Love. Owner: Miss Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

2. BHUPALPALLY PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): EXOTIC DANCER (Suraj Narredu) 1, Above The Law (Md. Ismail) 2, Laurus (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Siyavash (Abhay Singh) 4. Not run: Bedford. 3-1/4, Nk and 3-3/4. 1m, 15.48s. ₹18 (w), 10, 17 and 13 (p). SHP: 56, THP: 44, SHW: 12 and 21, FP: 91, Q: 64, Tanala: 254. Favourite: Exotic Dancer. Owners: Mr. Prakash Babu & Mr. Donald Anthony Netto. Trainer: D. Netto.

3. SHAMIRPET CUP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): NUGGET (P.S. Chouhan) 1, The Akhanda (Abhay Singh) 2, Exclusive Luck (Md. Ismail) 3 and Archangels (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 30.18s. ₹28 (w), 13, 12 and 33 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 98, SHW: 16 and 12, FP: 64, Q: 26, Tanala: 514. Favourite: The Akhanda. Owners: Mr. Puttamreddy Prathap Reddy & Mr. Soma Raju Adipudi. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

4. BHUPALPALLY PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MALAALA (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Ok Boss (Akshay Kumar) 2, Visionary (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Top Diamond (Santosh Raj) 4. 2, 2-1/4 and 2. 1m, 15.51s. ₹18 (w), 13, 13 and 14 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 40, SHW: 12 and 18, FP: 46, Q: 34, Tanala: 75. Favourite: Malaala. Owners: Mr. N. Adil Mirza, Ms. Nimraj Mirza Shakeebai & Mr. Mohd. Sohrab Mirza. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

5. B. MARIDESHWARA RAO MEMORIAL CUP (1,800m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): FIRE POWER (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Ashwa Raudee (Mukesh Kumar) 2, True Icon (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Akido (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 3/4, Sh and Hd. 1m, 57.45s. ₹26 (w), 11, 11 and 15 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 38, SHW: 11 and 18, FP: 80, Q: 37, Tanala: 178. Favourite: Fire Power. Owners: Col. S.B. Nair & Miss. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

6. MICA EMPEROR PLATE (1,200m), rated 80 and above (Cat. I): LAGOS (Suraj Narredu) 1, Scramjet (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Premier Action (Afroz Khan) 3 and Top Secret (D.S. Deora) 4. 2-1/4, 5-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 13.60s. ₹16 (w), 12, 10 and 30 (p). SHP: 28, THP: 81, SHW: 11 and 13, FP: 39, Q: 23, Tanala: 273. Favourite: Lagos. Owners: Mr. S. Pathy & Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: D. Netto.

7. BROWN JACK PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): AIZA (Aneel) 1, Amalfitana (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Tales Of A Legend (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Arba Wahed Arba (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. Nk, 2 and 7. 1m, 32.05s. ₹134 (w), 27, 14 and 35 (p). SHP: 29, THP: 72, SHW: 62 and 25, FP: 613, Q: 271, Tanala: 4,922. Favourite: Challenger. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹8,465 (70 tkts.) and 30%: 141 (1,795 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 300 (236 tkts.), (ii) 1,810 (53 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 114 (397 tkts.), (ii) 1,121 (61 tkts.).