Lagos obliges in Mica Emperor Plate
Trainer D. Netto’s Lagos (Suraj Narredu up) claimed the Mica Emperor Plate, the chief event of Monday’s (Aug. 8) races. The winner is owned by Mr. S. Pathy & Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar.
1. BAKHTAWAR PLATE (1,600m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): SPEAKING OF LOVE (Akshay Kumar) 1, White Roses (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Hero Of The East (Abhay Singh) 3 and Voice Of A Dream (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 5-1/2, 4-1/4 and 3-3/4. 1m, 41.59s. ₹19 (w), 11, 13 and 26 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 63, SHW: 12 and 15, FP: 49, Q: 21, Tanala: 266. Favourite: Speaking Of Love. Owner: Miss Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: L. D’Silva.
2. BHUPALPALLY PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): EXOTIC DANCER (Suraj Narredu) 1, Above The Law (Md. Ismail) 2, Laurus (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Siyavash (Abhay Singh) 4. Not run: Bedford. 3-1/4, Nk and 3-3/4. 1m, 15.48s. ₹18 (w), 10, 17 and 13 (p). SHP: 56, THP: 44, SHW: 12 and 21, FP: 91, Q: 64, Tanala: 254. Favourite: Exotic Dancer. Owners: Mr. Prakash Babu & Mr. Donald Anthony Netto. Trainer: D. Netto.
3. SHAMIRPET CUP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): NUGGET (P.S. Chouhan) 1, The Akhanda (Abhay Singh) 2, Exclusive Luck (Md. Ismail) 3 and Archangels (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 30.18s. ₹28 (w), 13, 12 and 33 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 98, SHW: 16 and 12, FP: 64, Q: 26, Tanala: 514. Favourite: The Akhanda. Owners: Mr. Puttamreddy Prathap Reddy & Mr. Soma Raju Adipudi. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.
4. BHUPALPALLY PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MALAALA (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Ok Boss (Akshay Kumar) 2, Visionary (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Top Diamond (Santosh Raj) 4. 2, 2-1/4 and 2. 1m, 15.51s. ₹18 (w), 13, 13 and 14 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 40, SHW: 12 and 18, FP: 46, Q: 34, Tanala: 75. Favourite: Malaala. Owners: Mr. N. Adil Mirza, Ms. Nimraj Mirza Shakeebai & Mr. Mohd. Sohrab Mirza. Trainer: Laxman Singh.
5. B. MARIDESHWARA RAO MEMORIAL CUP (1,800m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): FIRE POWER (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Ashwa Raudee (Mukesh Kumar) 2, True Icon (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Akido (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 3/4, Sh and Hd. 1m, 57.45s. ₹26 (w), 11, 11 and 15 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 38, SHW: 11 and 18, FP: 80, Q: 37, Tanala: 178. Favourite: Fire Power. Owners: Col. S.B. Nair & Miss. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.
6. MICA EMPEROR PLATE (1,200m), rated 80 and above (Cat. I): LAGOS (Suraj Narredu) 1, Scramjet (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Premier Action (Afroz Khan) 3 and Top Secret (D.S. Deora) 4. 2-1/4, 5-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 13.60s. ₹16 (w), 12, 10 and 30 (p). SHP: 28, THP: 81, SHW: 11 and 13, FP: 39, Q: 23, Tanala: 273. Favourite: Lagos. Owners: Mr. S. Pathy & Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: D. Netto.
7. BROWN JACK PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): AIZA (Aneel) 1, Amalfitana (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Tales Of A Legend (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Arba Wahed Arba (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. Nk, 2 and 7. 1m, 32.05s. ₹134 (w), 27, 14 and 35 (p). SHP: 29, THP: 72, SHW: 62 and 25, FP: 613, Q: 271, Tanala: 4,922. Favourite: Challenger. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: S. Sreekant.
Jackpot: 70%: ₹8,465 (70 tkts.) and 30%: 141 (1,795 tkts.).
Mini Jackpot: (i) 300 (236 tkts.), (ii) 1,810 (53 tkts.).
Treble: (i) 114 (397 tkts.), (ii) 1,121 (61 tkts.).
