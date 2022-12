Lagos claims R. Raghupathi Reddy Memorial Cup

December 10, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Hyderabad:

Trainer D. Netto’s Lagos, ridden by Deepak Singh, claimed the R. Raghupathi Reddy Memorial Cup, the feature event of Saturday’s (Dec. 10) races. The winner is owned by M/s. S. Pathy & B.E. Vasanth Kumar.

1. DINDI DAM PLATE (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): MASTER TOUCH (Md. Ismail) 1, Ar Superior (Santosh Raj) 2, My Way Or Highway (Mohit Singh) 3 and It’s My Life (B. Nikhil) 4. 2-1/2, Nk and Hd. 1m 28.00s. ₹45 (w), 12, 14 and 11 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 58, SHW: 22 and 22, FP: 207, Q: 91, Tanala: 353. Favourite: My Way Or Highway. Owners: Mr. A.K. Jaiswal & Mr. Mirza Ayub Baig. Trainer: S.S.F. Hassan.

2. TRIBUTE PLATE (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): ITS ON (D.S. Deora) 1, Astronaut (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Good Tidings (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Space Time (B. Nikhil) 4. 5, Nk and 5-1/4. 1m 12.51s. ₹23 (w), 10, 13 and 13 (p). SHP: 42, THP: 41, SHW: 18 and 20, FP: 113, Q: 70, Tanala: 238. Favourite: Its On. Owners: Mr. Rohit Gupta rep. Rolli Stud Dairy & Agri. Farm & Mr. Rajeev Sharma. Trainer: Magan Singh.

3. BAKRANANGAL PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): N R I ULTRAPOWER (Akshay Kumar) 1, Power Ranger (R.S. Jodha) 2, Arrowtown (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Varenna (Afroz Khan) 4. 2-1/4, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m 27.04s. ₹30 (w), 14, 14 and 18 (p). SHP: 57, THP: 44, SHW: 17 and 54, FP: 268, Q: 158, Tanala: 1,405. Favourite: Bien Pensant. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. KAWAL TIGER RESERVE PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ANGELITA (Afroz Khan) 1, Exclusive Luck (B. Nikhil) 2, Southern Act (Md. Ismail) 3 and Reining Queen (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. Not run: Take Me As I Am. 6-1/4, Nk and 1/2. 1m 26.29s. ₹21 (w), 14, 20 and 13 (p). SHP: 50, THP: 45, SHW: 14 and 29, FP: 114, Q: 86, Tanala: 963. Favourite: Angelita. Owners: Mr. Syed Abdul Subhan. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

5. BAKRANANGAL PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): WANDRING WARRIOR (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Clefairy (Santosh Raj) 2, Visionary (Neeraj) 3 and Lady Danger (D.S. Deora) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 5. 1m, 26.14s. ₹14 (w), 10, 11 and 13 (p). SHP: 23, THP: 32, SHW: 10 and 17, FP: 26, Q: 20, Tanala: 56. Favourite: Wandring Warrior. Owner: Mr. Suchit Jayraj Shah. Trainer: Jasbir Singh.

6. R. RAGHUPATHI REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 80 and above (Cat. I): LAGOS (Deepak Singh) 1, Corfe Castle (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Watch My Stride (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Super Angel (Abhay Singh) 4. 2, Nk and 2. 1m, 23.99s. ₹56 (w), 18, 12 and 17 (p). SHP: 48, THP: 40, SHW: 33 and 22, FP: 198, Q: 81, Tanala: 345. Favourite: Corfe Castle. Owners: M/s. S. Pathy & B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: D. Netto.

7. ZOOM ZOOM PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): INDIAN TEMPLE (B. Nikhil) 1, Glimmer Of Hope (Gaurav Singh) 2, Castlerock (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Golden Forza (Kuldeep S) 4. 2-1/4, 1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 12.05s. ₹62 (w), 20, 17 and 11 (p). SHP: 40, THP: 56, SHW: 38 and 15, FP: 394, Q: 128, Tanala: 933. Favourite: Castlerock. Owner: Mr. Suchit Jayraj Shah. Trainer: Jasbir Singh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹9,762 (37 tkts.) and 30%: 302 (512 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1,398 (37 tkts.), (ii) 2,882 (34 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 552 (95 tkts.), (ii) 674 (115 tkts.).