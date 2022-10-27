Lagos capable of completing a hat-trick

October 27, 2022 00:30 IST

October 27, 2022 00:30 IST

Trainer D. Netto’s Lagos, who won two races during this monsoon season, may score a hat-trick in the Telegana Race Horse Owners Association Trophy, the main attraction of Thursday’s (Oct. 27) races.

1. HALF A CROWN PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 1.55 p.m.: 1. N R I Vision (3) B.R. Kumar 60, 2. Black Onyx (4) D.S. Deora 59, 3. City Of Bliss (6) Santosh Raj 59, 4. Maximum Glamour (9) Kiran Naidu 57.5, 5. Beauty On Parade (1) G. Naresh 56.5, 6. Dyanoosh (2) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 7. All Time Legend (7) A.A. Vikrant 54, 8. Ambitious Star (10) R.S. Jodha 52, 9. Costello (8) Rafique Sk. 52 and 10. Top In Class (5) Khurshad Alam 52.

1. DYANOOSH, 2. BLACK ONYX, 3. AMBITIOUS STAR

2. STAR HAVEN PLATE (1,600m,) rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.30: 1. Romero (6) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Tiger Mountain (1) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 3. Superstellar (5) Akshay Kumar 59, 4. Desert Sultan (2) B.R. Kumar 57, 5. Queen Blossom (3) Md. Ismail 56, 6. Challenger (7) Surya Prakash 52.5 and 7. Raniji (4) Abhay Singh 51.

1. SUPERSTELLAR, 2. DESERT SULTAN, 3. ROMERO

3. DR. HARISH CHANDRA MEMORIAL CUP (2,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.05: 1. N R I Sun (5) Santosh Raj 60, 2. Wallop And Gallop (3) Kuldeep Singh 55, 3. N R I Superpower (6) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 4. Francis Bacon (4) Surya Prakash 53, 5. Advance Guard (1) P. Ajeeth Kumar 52, 6. Grand Duke (2) Gaurav Singh 51.5 and 7. Pacific Command (7) Abhay Singh 51.

1. N R I SUPERPOWER, 2. GRAND DUKE, 3. WALLOP AND GALLOP

4. SIDDIPET PLATE (1,400m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.40: 1. Path Of Peace (8) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 2. Carnival Lady (4) B. Nikhil 59.5, 3. Ivanhoe (2) Surya Prakash 59.5, 4. La Mirage (7) Suraj Narredu 59.5, 5. Resurgence (9) Afroz Khan 57.5, 6. Alabama (6) Kiran Naidu 57, 7. Divine Destiny (10) Uday Kiran 56.5, 8. Chica Bonita (1) A.A. Vikrant 55, 9. Role Model (5) R.S. Jodha 54.5 and 10. Saint Emilion (3) Gaurav Singh 54.

1. LA MIRAGE, 2. IVANHOE, 3. CARNIVAL LADY

5. TELANGANA RACE HORSE OWNERS ASSOCIATION TROPHY (1,200m), rated 80 and above (Cat. I), 4.15: 1. Lagos (2) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Top Secret (6) D.S. Deora 55.5, 3. New Look (4) R.S. Jodha 54.5, 4. Scramjet (3) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 5. Kingston (1) Afroz Khan 52.5 and 6. Trump Star (5) P. Ajeeth Kumar 52.5.

1. LAGOS, 2. NEW LOOK, 3. SCRAMJET

6. LOOK OF EAGLES PLATE (1,200m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 4.50: 1. Deccan Ranger (1) Rafique Sk. 60, 2. Golden Inzio (12) Kuldeep Singh 60, 3. Good Day (9) R.S. Jodha 60, 4. Purple Rock (5) Santosh Raj 60, 5. Stark (6) Mukesh Kumar 59.5, 6. Sound Echo (4) D.S. Deora 59, 7. Sweet Melody (2) Gaurav Singh 59, 8. Alina (3) P. Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 9. That’s My Way (8) Afroz Khan 58.5, 10. Silver Lining (—), 11. Good Tidings (10) Md. Ismail 54, 12. Lifetime (7) Surya Prakash 54 and 13. Paree (11) Ishwar Singh 53.5.

1. THAT’S MY WAY, 2. SWEET MELODY, 3. GOOD DAY

Day’s best: LAGOS

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.