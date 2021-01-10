Lagarde speeds to glory in Indian 2000 Guineas

Bangalore-based trainer S.S. Attaollahi’s ward Lagarde, piloted by Suraj Narredu, won the Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr. 1), the stellar attraction of Mumbai races held here on Sunday (Jan. 10). The winner is owned by M/s. Rama Seshu Eyunni, P. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Lagarde, who was confidently kept in second position by Suraj till the last 400m, produced a sparkling gallop into the straight to peg back the challenge of Golden Oaks who had streaked into a long lead soon after the start.

This son of Kingda Ka–La Terrasse helped his trainer complete an Indian Guineas double as Attaollahi had saddled the Indian 1000 Guineas winner Forest Flame last Sunday.

Jockey N. S. Parmar rode three winners on the day.

1. GULAMHUSEIN ESSAJI TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: MAGIC IN THE WIND (Parmar) 1, La Teste (Zervan) 2, Multistarrer (Sandesh) 3 and Maplewood (T.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Minx. 1-3/4, 5-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 38. 66s. ₹49 (w), 46, 11 and 10 (p). SHP: 46, Q: 122. Favourite: Maplewood. Owners: Mr. Darius Rafaat & Miss Niti Merchant rep. Smart Equines Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Mehli A. Nazir. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

2. M.D. MEHTA TROPHY (1,400m), (Terms), Maiden, 4-y-o & over: WINTER (T.S. Jodha) 1, Ciplad (Sandesh) 2, Evangeline (Zervan) 3 and Blue Blood (Nirmal) 4. 1-3/4, Lnk and 3. 1m, 26.43s. ₹570 (w), 47 and 10 (p). SHP: 19, Q: 1,693. Favourite: Ciplad. Owners: Mrs. Bakhtawar B. Chenoy, Ms. Nazzak B. Chenoy & Mr. Neville H. Biplodiwala. Trainer: Nazzak B. Chenoy.

3. MATHRADAS GOCULDAS TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: KILDARE (Parmar) 1, Flying Visit (Srinath) 2, Lorraine (Chouhan) 3 and Grand Accord (Bhawani) 4. 8, 1-1/2 and 6-3/4. 1m, 23.50s. ₹12 (w), 10 and 10 (p). SHP: 655, FP: 19, Q: 31, Tanala: 40 and 19. Favourite: Kildare. Owners: Mrs. M.B. Dubash & Ms. Farida B. Dubash. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

4. MACHIAVELLIANISM PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: GOLD MEMBER (Dashrath) 1, Divija (Trevor) 2, War Of Attrition (Merchant) 3 and Supreme Being (Peter) 4. 5, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m, 10.23s. ₹21 (w), 13, 12 and 340 (p). SHP: 43, FP: 228, Q: 129. Favourite: Gold Member. Owners: M/s. Kunal N. Sharma, Chirag Sharma, Mrs. Magansingh P. Jodha & Mr. Sanjay R. Thakker. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

5. N M IRANI TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: QUEEN O’ WAR (Parmar) 1, Visionary (Neeraj) 2, Heidmar (Dashrath) 3 and Supreme Angel (Nirmal) 4. 8-3/4, Lnk and 3-1/2. 1m, 9. 81s. ₹28 (w), 15, 97 and 55 (p). SHP: 181, FP: 381, Q: 966. Favourite: Agostino Carracci. Owners: Mr. Prashant Nagar and Mr. Aditya M. Jadhav rep. SKJ Racing and Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: A.M. Jadhav.

6. INDIAN 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. 1) (1,600m) Terms, Indian Horses, 4-y-o only: LAGARDE (Kingda Ka–La Terrasse) (Suraj Narredu) 1, GOLDEN OAKS (Letir Mor–Messalina) (Sandesh) 2, STORM TRIGGER (Ivory Touch–Skipperess) (Neeraj) 3 and NISUS (Gusto–Daffodils) (S. John) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and Nk. 1m, 37.58s. ₹45 (w), 12, 16 and 26 (p). SHP: 115, FP: 73, Q: 129. Favourite: Alluring Silver. Owners: M/s. Rama Seshu Ryunni, P. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.

7. VENUS ARISING PLATE (1,800m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: NOBLE HEIR (Zervan) 1, Makhtoob (Chouhan) 2, Galloping Goldmine (Neeraj) 3 and Fleur De Lys (Trevor) 4. 2-3/4, 4-3/4 and 4-1/4. 1m, 51.90s. ₹29 (w), 28 and 10 (p). SHP: 16, FP: 165, Q: 10, Tanala: 67 and Rs. 28. Favourite: Makhtoob. Owner: Mr. Chirag V. Shah. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

8. MACHIAVELLIANISM PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: DECAPRIO (Chouhan) 1, Streek (Zervan) 2, Highland Woods (Ayyar) 3 and Titanium (S. J. Sunil) 4. Not run: Suarez and Flower Power. 4-3/4, 3 and 3-1/2. 1m, 10.17s. ₹15 (w), 10, 10 and 46 (p). SHP: 15, FP: 56, Q: 38, Tanala: 268 and 115. Favourite: Decaprio. Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M. Narredu.

9. HOMI MODY TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: ROBERTA (Chouhan) 1, Wizard Of Stocks (Neeraj) 2, Trouvaille (Sandesh) 3 and In It To Win It (Nazil) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1-3/4. 2m, 5.61s. ₹22 (w), 12 and 13 (p). SHP: 29, FP: 413, Q: 48, Tanala: 234. Favourite: Roberta. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. K. N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.