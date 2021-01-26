Lagarde shows his class in Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bangalore

Rewarding excellence: The owners of Lagarde — K.N. Dhunjibhoy (third from left), Rama Sheshu Eyunni (third from right) and P. Prabhakar Redy (right) — along with trainer S. Attaollahi (left) and jockey Akshay Kumar pose with the BTC chairman Vinod Shivappa (fourth from left), UBL’s Gurpreet Singh and Debabrata Mukherjee after their horse won the Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bengaluru on Tuesday.

BENGALURU:

26 January 2021 20:36 IST

Lagarde (Akshay K up) won the Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bangalore, the stellar attraction of the races held here on Tuesday (Jan. 26). The winner is owned by Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Five Stars Shipping Co. Private Limited represented by. Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy. The winner is trained by S. Attaollahi.

Lagarde, who took a smart jump, was racing third for the first 300m before going ahead. He then led the field all the way to give Akshay his first derby victory.

1. SADDLE UP CUP (1,200m), rated 00 to 20, 6-y-o & over: TIGER RETURNS (Rayan) 1, Nostradamus (S. John) 2, Glorious Days (A. Imran) 3 and Azeemki Princess (T.S. Jodha) 4. 3-1/2, 1 and 1-3/4. 1m, 13.45s. ₹30 (w), 16, 16 and 22 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 47, FP: 213, Q: 149, Trinella: 751 and 259, Exacta: 13,419 and 3,834. Favourite: Tiger Returns. Owner: Mr. Dilip R. Ranka. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

2. TOTALIZATOR CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: SHERWIN (S. John) 1, Benignity (Chetan K) 2, Niche Cannabis (Trevor) 3 and Black Whizz (S. Shareef) 4. Not run: Dynamical. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and 5. 1m, 26.50s. ₹17 (w), 12, 19 and 17 (p), SHP: 67, THP: 49, FP: 490, Q: 117, Trinella: 1,306 and 606. Exacta: (carried over). Favourite: Sherwin. Owner: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

3. INDIAN REPUBLIC TROPHY (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): PECANWOOD (Antony) 1, Kensington (S. John) 2, Scintillating Lass (Suraj) 3 and Devils Magic (Srinath) 4. Not run: Turkoman. Snk, 1-3/4 and 5. 1m, 26.29s. ₹69 (w), 15, 15 and 14 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 47, FP: 739, Q: 268, Trinella: 722 and 206, Exacta: 1,953 and 910. Favourite: Scintillating Lass. Owner: Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co. Ltd. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

4. T.B. HANUMANTHARAJ MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 30 to 50: CAVALLINI (Akshay K) 1, Watchmystars (Suraj) 2, Sea Of Cortez (Likith Appu) 3 and Twinkle Feet (T.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Speaking Of Stars. 5-1/2, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 25.09s. ₹52 (w), 18, 10 and 25 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 57, FP: 186, Q: 76, Trinella: 855 and 419, Exacta: 22,489 and 9,638. Favourite: Watchmystars. Owner: Mr. Arun Alagappan. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

5. KUMARARAJAH M.A.M.MUTHIAH TROPHY (1,200m), rated 45 to 65: ALPHA (P.P. Dhebe) 1, Wings Of Desire (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Regal Music (S. Mubarak) 3 and Hokkaido (Suraj) 4. Nk, 2-1/2 and Nose. 1m, 12.75s. ₹544 (w), 143, 35 and 23 (p), SHP: 71, THP: 56, FP: 37,481, Q: 2,161, Trinella: (carried over), Exacta: (carried over). Favourite: Hokkaido. Owners: Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka & Sohna Stud Farm Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Gautam Thapar & Sultan Singh. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

6. KINGFISHER ULTRA DERBY BANGALORE (2,400m), 4-y-o, (Terms): LAGARDE (Kingda Ka-La Terrasse) Akshay K 1, SOVEREIGN LEGEND (Win Legend-Ratham) Sandesh 2, FOREST FLAME (Leitir Mor-Memory Bay) Trevor 3 and ANTIBES (Multidimensional-Fond Fantasy) S. John 4. 1-1/2, Nose and 2-1/4. 2m, 32.21s. ₹39 (w), 15, 27 and 13 (p), SHP: 74, THP: 13, FP: 794, Q: 334, Trinella: 1,218 and 462, Exacta: 6,276 and 3,867. Favourite: Forest Flame. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,600m), rated 75 & over: KNIGHT TEMPLAR (Trevor) 1, Automatic (Suraj) 2, Roma Victor (Akshay K) 3 and Akita Pro (S. Shareef) 4. 1, 1-1/4 and 3-3/4. 1m, 37.18s. ₹15 (w), 12 and 24 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 35, FP: 73, Q: 45, Trinella: 94 and 29, Exacta: 246 and 122. Favourite: Knight Templar. Owner: Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

8. TOTALIZATOR CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: ROSY RAPUNZEL (Gnaneshwar) 1, In A Breeze (Suraj) 2, Golden Memory (Darshan) 3 and Amalfi Sunrise (Saddam H) 4. Not run: Paradise Beckons and Heavenly Angel. 1/2, Snk and 3-3/4. 1m, 26.77s. ₹101 (w), 20, 11 and 14 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 43, FP: 350, Q: 117, Trinella: 476 and 348, Exacta: 3,621 and 2,587. Favourite: In A Breeze. Owner: Mr. Vinesh Aron. Trainer: V. Dheeraj.

Jackpot: ₹1,64,586 (carried over); Runner-up: 14,107 (five tkts.); Treble (i): 7,155 (carried over); (ii): 585 (25 tkts.).