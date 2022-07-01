Races

Lagarde, Moving Ahead and Measure Of Time please

Lagarde, Moving Ahead and Measure Of Time pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 1).

Outer sand:

600m: Multistarrer (Raghuveer), Kiefer (P. Trevor) 44.5. They moved on the bit. Blazing Engine (rb) 45.5. Easy. Listen To Me (Srinath) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Flying Bravo (Arshad), El Alamein (T.S. Jodha) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. They shaped well. My Vision (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved well.

1200m: Moving Ahead (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased. Phoenix Surprise (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Fernet Branca (Ajinkya) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Ring Master (R. Pradeep), Gold Multiplier (Ajinkya) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. They finished together. Flower Of Paradise (Darshan), Challenging Star (Adarsh) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Gimme (N.S. Parmar) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. In fine trim. Lagarde (Indrajeet) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Striking Support (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

1600m: Measure Of Time (Arshad) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. May strike soon.


