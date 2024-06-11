Lady Sunshine, Legendary Impact, Recreator, Puranjaya and Flash shine

Lady Sunshine, Legendary Impact, Recreator, Puranjaya and Flash shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (June 11).

Outer sand:

600m: Tiepolo (G. Vivek), Santissimo (J. Chinoy) 46. They moved freely. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 46. Easy. Constable (J. Chinoy), Jamari (P. Trevor) 46. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Striking Fortune (rb), Striking Eyes (G. Vivek) 1-15, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Monterio (S. John) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Flash (Vishal B), Star Admiral (rb) 1-13, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Legendary Impact (Vishal B), Recreator (G. Vivek) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. They pleased. The Leader (B. Paswan), Bleue Dali (Arshad) 1-31, 1,0001-15.5, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Puranjaya (Rayan), Chotipari (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Lady Sunshine (P. Trevor), Donna Sienna (Abhay S) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Brave Majesty (Vishal B) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Avicena (rb), Havaska (Antony) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Fearless Joey (Suraj), Imperial Star (Shinde) 1-28, (1,200-600) 44. Former showed out. Burning Arrow (rb), Glaze (Rajesh K) 1-31, (1,200-600) 40.5. They jumped out well. Tigerking (rb), Amazing Luck (P. Mani) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. King Of War (G. Vivek), Breeze Bluster (rg) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished three lengths ahead. LG’s Star (rb), Top Of The Line (Afroz) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. They jumped out smartly. Clarity (rb), My Challenge (Deepak S) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. They finished level. Superhero (Salman K), Debonair (rb) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Anadale (Rozario), Wonderland (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Perfect Legend (Sai Kiran), Bestidentification (R. Pradeep) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. They took a good jump and finished level. Divine Protector (R. Pradeep), Gallon Of My Love (M. Naveen) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former dropped the rider soon after the jump. Forever Royal (Rayan), Loveisgod (M. Naveen) 1-33, (1,200-600) 47. They finished level. Sea Kalakar (Ikram K), Phoenix Surprise (Saddam H) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out well. Felisa (rb) 1-33.5, (1,200-600) 46. Instructor (M. Naveen), The Gallery Time (Sai Kiran) 1-23, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Mister Brown (rb), Dr Ash (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 47. Former finished four lengths ahead. Glow In The Dark (R. Ravi), Super Veloce (Sai Kiran) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Blues Ballad (Sai Kiran), Capri Girl (M. Naveen) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Sienna Princess (R. Pradeep), Mericle Beauty (R. Ravi) 1-21, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished six lengths ahead.

