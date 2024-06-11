ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Sunshine, Legendary Impact, Recreator, Puranjaya and Flash shine

Published - June 11, 2024 06:14 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Lady Sunshine, Legendary Impact, Recreator, Puranjaya and Flash shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (June 11).

Outer sand:

600m: Tiepolo (G. Vivek), Santissimo (J. Chinoy) 46. They moved freely. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 46. Easy. Constable (J. Chinoy), Jamari (P. Trevor) 46. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Striking Fortune (rb), Striking Eyes (G. Vivek) 1-15, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Monterio (S. John) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Flash (Vishal B), Star Admiral (rb) 1-13, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Legendary Impact (Vishal B), Recreator (G. Vivek) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. They pleased. The Leader (B. Paswan), Bleue Dali (Arshad) 1-31, 1,0001-15.5, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Puranjaya (Rayan), Chotipari (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Lady Sunshine (P. Trevor), Donna Sienna (Abhay S) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Brave Majesty (Vishal B) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Avicena (rb), Havaska (Antony) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Fearless Joey (Suraj), Imperial Star (Shinde) 1-28, (1,200-600) 44. Former showed out. Burning Arrow (rb), Glaze (Rajesh K) 1-31, (1,200-600) 40.5. They jumped out well. Tigerking (rb), Amazing Luck (P. Mani) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. King Of War (G. Vivek), Breeze Bluster (rg) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished three lengths ahead. LG’s Star (rb), Top Of The Line (Afroz) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. They jumped out smartly. Clarity (rb), My Challenge (Deepak S) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. They finished level. Superhero (Salman K), Debonair (rb) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Anadale (Rozario), Wonderland (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Perfect Legend (Sai Kiran), Bestidentification (R. Pradeep) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. They took a good jump and finished level. Divine Protector (R. Pradeep), Gallon Of My Love (M. Naveen) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former dropped the rider soon after the jump. Forever Royal (Rayan), Loveisgod (M. Naveen) 1-33, (1,200-600) 47. They finished level. Sea Kalakar (Ikram K), Phoenix Surprise (Saddam H) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out well. Felisa (rb) 1-33.5, (1,200-600) 46. Instructor (M. Naveen), The Gallery Time (Sai Kiran) 1-23, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Mister Brown (rb), Dr Ash (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 47. Former finished four lengths ahead. Glow In The Dark (R. Ravi), Super Veloce (Sai Kiran) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Blues Ballad (Sai Kiran), Capri Girl (M. Naveen) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Sienna Princess (R. Pradeep), Mericle Beauty (R. Ravi) 1-21, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished six lengths ahead.

