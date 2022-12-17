Lady Cadet, Herring, Place Vendome and Empress Eternal shine

December 17, 2022

Racing Correspondent

Lady Cadet, Herring, Place Vendome and Empress Eternal shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 17).

Outer sand: 600m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Chapmans Peak) (C. Brisson) 42. In good condition. Mary’s Boy Child (rb), TDH (rb) 44. They were easy and level.

800m: Perfect Blend (Manikandan), Suparakiga (A.M. Tograllu) 57.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. Single Malt (rb) 59, 600/44. Easy. Shez R Star (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Ibrahimovic (M.S. Deora), Touch Of Fury (S. Kamble) 1-0, 600/45. They were easy. Abilitare (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Karadeniz (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Fit. Pense’e (Farhan Alam) 58, 600/44. Easy. Fiery Red (S. Kamble) 58.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Asgardia (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Urged. Despacito (C. Brisson), Ms Boss (Md. Feroz) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Sabatini (S. Kamble), Winning Legacy (M.S. Deora) 57, 600/43.5. They finished together. Cedar Wood (Ramandeep), Thrill Of Power (Md. Feroz) 58, 600/44. A fit pair. Herring (M.S. Deora), Mastery (S. Kamble) 55, 600/40.5. Former was handy, while the latter was urged to finish level. Glorious Legend (Ramandeep) 1-2, 600/47.

1000m: Sunday Warrior (rb) 1-14, 800/1-1, 600/47. Eased up. Grand Royal (Ramandeep), Jack Richer (Md. Feroz) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/44. Former finished a length in front. Velu Nachiyar (Manikandan), Strombosis (A.M. Tograllu) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. Former finished a length in front. Flurry Heart (Manikandan), Ignition (A.M. Tograllu) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Oberon (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/45.5. Eased up. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Bay Of Roses) (S. Kamble), Tee Tee Dee (M.S. Deora) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. They are in good shape. Wood Art (Ramandeep), Icy River (rb) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43.5. A fit pair.

1200m: Lady Cadet (M.S. Deora), Euphoric (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. Former Finished well in front. Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble), Arc De Triomphe (M.S. Deora) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 800/56.5, 600/42. They pleased.

Inner sand: 600m: Royal Aristocrat (rb) 41. Empress Royal (rb) 43.5. Urged. Serenity Princess (rb) 42.5. Pushed. Celeritas (Ram Nandan) 43.

800m: Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/42. Extended. Run Happy Run (R. Manish) 1-2, 600/46. Wonderful Era (rb) 57, 600/42. Empress Royal (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/42.5. Urged in the last part. Three Of A Kind (rb) 59, 600/45. Easy. Storm Flag (Manikandan) 59.5, 600/45. Easy. Majestic Charmer (Shyam Kumar) 56, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 56.5, 600/43. In good condition. Driftwood Pacific (Ram Nandan) 56, 600/41. Worked well. Lady Zeen (rb) 58, 600/44.5. Easy. Bella Amor (Shyam Kuma) 55.5, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Golden Strike (S. Kamble), Raisina (M.S. Deora) 58.5, 600/44. They were easy. Gingersnap (Ram Nandan) 58, 600/41.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Pappa Rich (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Trump Baby (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/47. Eased up. Empress Eternal (Rajendra Singh) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Pleased. Place Vendome (rb) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/42. Moved on the bit. Black Label (rb) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Moved well. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Urged in the last part. Andromeda Sky (rb) 1-11, 800/53.5, 600/38.5. Moved impressively. Gold Fame (rb), Jahzara (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. They were easy. Epistoiary (rb), Secret Of Love (Koshi Kumar) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45. Former urged and finished together. Break The Silence (Ram Nandan) 1-16.5, 800//1-1.5, 600/43. Extended in the straight.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Rwanda (rb), Masterpiece (S. Kabdhar) 1-7.42. They took a level jump. Bohemian Star (Shyam Kumar), a 2-y-o (Planetaire - Rare And Gorgeous) (Rajendra Singh), a 2-y-o (Saamidd - Ice Cave) (rb) 1-5.74. First two named jumped out well. Ocean Love (S. Imran), Innisbrook (K.V. Baskar) 1-7.81. Former finished well in front. Salome (rb), The Intimidator (rb), Wolf Creek (rb) 1-15.36. Suryaksrishi (rb), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Anarosa) (rb), Dame Fonteyn (Farhan Alam) 1-10.26. They trio took a good jump. Sparkleberry (Ram Nandan), Daiyamondo (rb), Mr Starc (rb) 1-6.98. First named jumped out well. Time And Tide (S. Kamble), A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - Laurita) (M.S. Deora), Magic Moment (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-5.93. They jumped out smartly. Chaposa Springs (rb), Rays Of Sun (rb), Fast Play (rb) 1-8. They took a level jump. Rule Of Emperors (Rajendra Singh), a 2-y-o (David Livingston - Frizbee) (rb), a 2-y-o (David Livingston - Eliana) (Shyam Kumar) 1-9.66. They jumped out well. Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar), Miss Allure (B. Dharshan) 1-16.5. They were eased up after a good jump. Golden Streak (P.S. Kaviraj), Princess Saaraa (Khet Singh) 1-8.55. They jumped out well. Sir Baffert (rb), Little Wonder (Koshi Kumar), Durango (S. Imran) 1-3.50. Sir Baffert, who missed the jump, covered good ground and finished a distance in front.

