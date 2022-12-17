  1. EPaper
Lady Cadet, Herring, Place Vendome and Empress Eternal shine

December 17, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Lady Cadet, Herring, Place Vendome and Empress Eternal shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 17).

Outer sand: 600m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Chapmans Peak) (C. Brisson) 42. In good condition. Mary’s Boy Child (rb), TDH (rb) 44. They were easy and level.

800m: Perfect Blend (Manikandan), Suparakiga (A.M. Tograllu) 57.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. Single Malt (rb) 59, 600/44. Easy. Shez R Star (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Ibrahimovic (M.S. Deora), Touch Of Fury (S. Kamble) 1-0, 600/45. They were easy. Abilitare (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Karadeniz (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Fit. Pense’e (Farhan Alam) 58, 600/44. Easy. Fiery Red (S. Kamble) 58.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Asgardia (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Urged. Despacito (C. Brisson), Ms Boss (Md. Feroz) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Sabatini (S. Kamble), Winning Legacy (M.S. Deora) 57, 600/43.5. They finished together. Cedar Wood (Ramandeep), Thrill Of Power (Md. Feroz) 58, 600/44. A fit pair. Herring (M.S. Deora), Mastery (S. Kamble) 55, 600/40.5. Former was handy, while the latter was urged to finish level. Glorious Legend (Ramandeep) 1-2, 600/47.

1000m: Sunday Warrior (rb) 1-14, 800/1-1, 600/47. Eased up. Grand Royal (Ramandeep), Jack Richer (Md. Feroz) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/44. Former finished a length in front. Velu Nachiyar (Manikandan), Strombosis (A.M. Tograllu) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. Former finished a length in front. Flurry Heart (Manikandan), Ignition (A.M. Tograllu) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Oberon (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/45.5. Eased up. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Bay Of Roses) (S. Kamble), Tee Tee Dee (M.S. Deora) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. They are in good shape. Wood Art (Ramandeep), Icy River (rb) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43.5. A fit pair.

1200m: Lady Cadet (M.S. Deora), Euphoric (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. Former Finished well in front. Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble), Arc De Triomphe (M.S. Deora) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 800/56.5, 600/42. They pleased.

Inner sand: 600m: Royal Aristocrat (rb) 41. Empress Royal (rb) 43.5. Urged. Serenity Princess (rb) 42.5. Pushed. Celeritas (Ram Nandan) 43.

800m: Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/42. Extended. Run Happy Run (R. Manish) 1-2, 600/46. Wonderful Era (rb) 57, 600/42. Empress Royal (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/42.5. Urged in the last part. Three Of A Kind (rb) 59, 600/45. Easy. Storm Flag (Manikandan) 59.5, 600/45. Easy. Majestic Charmer (Shyam Kumar) 56, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 56.5, 600/43. In good condition. Driftwood Pacific (Ram Nandan) 56, 600/41. Worked well. Lady Zeen (rb) 58, 600/44.5. Easy. Bella Amor (Shyam Kuma) 55.5, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Golden Strike (S. Kamble), Raisina (M.S. Deora) 58.5, 600/44. They were easy. Gingersnap (Ram Nandan) 58, 600/41.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Pappa Rich (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Trump Baby (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/47. Eased up. Empress Eternal (Rajendra Singh) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Pleased. Place Vendome (rb) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/42. Moved on the bit. Black Label (rb) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Moved well. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Urged in the last part. Andromeda Sky (rb) 1-11, 800/53.5, 600/38.5. Moved impressively. Gold Fame (rb), Jahzara (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. They were easy. Epistoiary (rb), Secret Of Love (Koshi Kumar) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45. Former urged and finished together. Break The Silence (Ram Nandan) 1-16.5, 800//1-1.5, 600/43. Extended in the straight.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Rwanda (rb), Masterpiece (S. Kabdhar) 1-7.42. They took a level jump. Bohemian Star (Shyam Kumar), a 2-y-o (Planetaire - Rare And Gorgeous) (Rajendra Singh), a 2-y-o (Saamidd - Ice Cave) (rb) 1-5.74. First two named jumped out well. Ocean Love (S. Imran), Innisbrook (K.V. Baskar) 1-7.81. Former finished well in front. Salome (rb), The Intimidator (rb), Wolf Creek (rb) 1-15.36. Suryaksrishi (rb), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Anarosa) (rb), Dame Fonteyn (Farhan Alam) 1-10.26. They trio took a good jump. Sparkleberry (Ram Nandan), Daiyamondo (rb), Mr Starc (rb) 1-6.98. First named jumped out well. Time And Tide (S. Kamble), A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - Laurita) (M.S. Deora), Magic Moment (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-5.93. They jumped out smartly. Chaposa Springs (rb), Rays Of Sun (rb), Fast Play (rb) 1-8. They took a level jump. Rule Of Emperors (Rajendra Singh), a 2-y-o (David Livingston - Frizbee) (rb), a 2-y-o (David Livingston - Eliana) (Shyam Kumar) 1-9.66. They jumped out well. Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar), Miss Allure (B. Dharshan) 1-16.5. They were eased up after a good jump. Golden Streak (P.S. Kaviraj), Princess Saaraa (Khet Singh) 1-8.55. They jumped out well. Sir Baffert (rb), Little Wonder (Koshi Kumar), Durango (S. Imran) 1-3.50. Sir Baffert, who missed the jump, covered good ground and finished a distance in front.

