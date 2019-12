Lady Ascot triumphs

Mr. AL. Murugappan’s Lady Ascot (Nakhat Singh up) won the Elusive Pimpernel Plate, the main event of the races held here on Friday (Dec. 13). R. Foley trains the winner. Jockey C. Umesh scored a treble on the day.

1. DECEMBER PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25: FAMOUS QUEEN (Md. Asif Khan) 1, Atacama (Muzaffar) 2, Cleona (Umesh) 3 and Heart Of Gold (Brisson) 4. 4-3/4, 2-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 42.01s. ₹ 23 (w), 49 and 23 (p), SHP: 28, FP: 864 (c/o), Q: 521 (c/o), Tla: 479. Favourite: Cleona. Owners: Mr. R. Sowrirajan, Mrs. Marlene Bhat, Mr. M. Venugopala Reddy & Mr. Nariman F. Mogrelia. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

2. BECKET PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: MAGNETISM (Umesh) 1, Chaitanya (Deepak Singh) 2, Royal Feelings (Akshay Kumnar) 3 and Platini (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1, lnk and 1/2. 1m, 39.46s. ₹ 16 (w), 11 and 8 (p), SHP: 12, FP: 159, Q: 68, Tla: 147. Favourite: Royal Feelings. Owners: Mr. K.K. Belliappa, Mr. C.R. Balakumar & Mr. N. Suresh. Trainer: Mandanna.

3. ELUSIVE PIMPERNEL PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: LADY ASCOT (Nakhat Singh) 1, Kings Show (Umesh) 2, Queen Of Clubs (Brisson) 3 and Incredible Star (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2-1/4, shd and nk. 1m, 12.34s. ₹ 42 (w), 8, 6 and 9 (p), SHP: 20, FP: 43, Q: 24, Tla: 399. Favourite: Kings Show. Owners: Mr. AL. Murugappan. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. CHANDRAKALA GHATALA MEMORIAL CUP (1,000m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): KATAHDIN (Umesh) 1, Farewell (Akshay Kumar) 2, Grand Royal (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Rwanda (Md. Asif Khan) 4. 1/2, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 0.47s. ₹ 22 (w), 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 9, FP: 82, Q: 13, Tla: 54. Favourite: Farewell. Owners: M/s. Manjiri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt.Ltd. Trainer: Mandanna.

5. MYLAPORE CLUB CUP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: SIFAN (Umesh) 1, Supreme Commander (Akshay Kumar) 2, Splendid Splasher (Deepak Singh) 3 and Agentdoubleoseven (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1/2, 1 and snk. 1m, 13.49s. ₹ 30 (w), 7, 7 and 12 (p), SHP: 15, FP: 145, Q: 34, Tla: 1,129. Favourite: Supreme Commander. Owners: Mr. Dhruv Kumar Futnani & Mr. Chirag D. Joshi. Trainer: Parmar.

6. ANNA NAGAR PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: DEMESTHENES (M. Bhaskar) 1, Moonlight Night (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Welcome Princess (Umesh) 3 and Vinco (Azfar Syeed) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m, 27.22s. ₹ 39 (w), 9, 7 and 6 (p), SHP: 30, FP: 956, Q: 124, Tla: 701. Favourite: Molto Veloce. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Karthik.

Jkt: ₹ 26,743 (one tkt), Runner up: 2,865 (four tkts), Mini Jkt: 3,509 (four tkts). Tr (i): 566 (19 tkts), (ii): 811 (27 tkts).