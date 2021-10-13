Ladida, Aira and Petronia please

Ladida, Aira and Petronia pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 13) morning.

Sand track: 600m: Fassbinder (Zervan) 41. Easy. Star Sincierity (Peter) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Multimoment (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39.5. Worked well. Minx (Kirtish), Kinnara (Nirmal) 55.5, 600/41. Pair level. Makhtoob (V. Jodha) 50.5, 600/37.5. Moved well. Medora (Kirtish), Souza (Nirmal) 56, 600/42. Pair easy. Juiced (P. Dhebe), Pure (Parmar) 54, 600/40. Former superior. Commandment (T.S. Jodha), Aegon (P. Shinde) 52, 600/38. Both moved well. Fleur De Lys (Hamir), Camden Town (Mansoor) 53.5, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Hela (Rupesh) 51, 600/38.5. Moved well. Cellini (T.S. Jodha), St. Andrews (P. Shinde) 54, 600/40. Pair easy. Flaming Fire (Neeraj), Mystic Bay (V. Bunde) 52, 600/38.5. Former ended four lengths in front. Verdandi (Nadeem) 52, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Walshy (Late Be Frank) (Zeeshan) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. El Patron (Shelar), Sun Gold (Kaviraj) 56, 600/42. Both were easy. Enlightened (T.S. Jodha), Grand Architect (P. Shinde) 53, 600/38.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Rubik Star (Shubham), Darwin (Rupesh) 53, 600/40. They ended level. Lambretta (rb) 52, 600/39. Good work.

1000m: Headway (Shelar) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Multiencrypted (Parmar), Hellbent (Sandesh) 1-8.5, 600/42. Former was pushed and finished three lengths ahead. Immeasurable (Kaviraj), Alastair (Mosin) 1-11, 600/41. Pair level. Maplewood (Dashrath), Touch Of Faith (V. Jodha) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. One Wish (S.J. Sunil), In Contention (Shelar) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. They moved impressively. Patriots Day (Aniket) 1-7, 600/39.5. Moved well. Aira (Shubham), Regal Command (Nadeem) 1-4.5, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Blazing Bay (rb) 1-4.5, 600/38. Moved well. Mystical Rose (Neeraj), Air Power (Peter) 1-8.5, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Memorable Eyes (Hamir), Sky Storm (Shelar) 1-7.5, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Wafy (Ayyar), Kahlua (Late Seriously) (Raghuveer) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Pair moved level freely.

1200m: Ladida (Shubham), Grand Accord (rb) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Seasons Greetings (Kaviraj), Lord Byron (Kirtish) 1-24, 600/41. Both moved freely.

1600m: Theon (Kirtish), Bold Legend (Kaviraj) 1-55, 600/43. They were easy.

Gate practice — sand track: 1000m: Polaris (Shubham), Animous (Rupesh) 1-14, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Latter was slowly off and they ended level. Midas Touch (rb), Lord Vader (rb) 1-8.5, 600/40. They moved level freely. Petronia (Nazil) 1-5.5, 800/50.5, 600/39. Moved attractively. Tasman (rb), Sergio (rb) 1-9, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former superior.