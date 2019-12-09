La Teste, Night Hunt and Cellini impress

La Teste, Night Hunt and Cellini impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Fine Tune (Chouhan) 38. Moved freely. Joplin (rb) 36. Good. Native Prince (Pranil) 39.5. Urged.

800m: Allegria (rb), Classicus (Pranil) 53.5, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/os Gusto/Carma (Pradeep), Arabian Gulf/ Tatiana (Vinod) 55, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. King Khalil (Kamble) 51.5, 600/38. Moved well. Mount Olympus (Aniket) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. 2/y/o Leitir Mor/Final Refrain (Aniket) 51.5, 600/38.5. Urged. 2/y/o Kingda Ka/Beforememoryfades (Kaviraj) 56, 600/42.5. Easy.

1000m: Cellini (David Egan), See The Sunrise (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former was well in hand and finished level. 2/y/o Leitir Mor/Majeed (David Egan), Gloriana (Merchant) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Gold Member (Baria), Oui Sauvage (Santosh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Retained Asset (Dashrath), Hodson’s Horse (Merchant) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. They moved level freely. Scotland (Pereira), Honourable Eyes (Hamir) 1-9, 600/42. They moved freely. 2/y/o Trinket (Donoghue), Regal Shot (Bhawani) 1-10.5, 600/42.5. Pair level. Timeless Deeds (Dashrath) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Jack Flash (Nazil) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Agrami (P. Naidu), Shivalik Queen (Merchant) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead. 2/y/o Corporate Jungle/Supernova (Kuldeep) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Pressed. Pure Zinc (Santosh) 1-10, 600/42. Good. Articulate (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Ex’s And Oh’s (Sandesh), Grand Eyes (Pereira) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and finished two lengths ahead. 2/y/o La Teste (Kadam), Splashing (Akshay) 1-20.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former moved well and they finished level. Night Hunt (Mahesh), 2/y/o Raechelles Pride (Sandesh) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Former was well in hand while the finished level. 2/y/o Birkin Blower (Akshay) , Victorious Street (Kadam) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

1400m: Vulcan (Baria), Square Moon (Malam) 1-38, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. They moved level freely.

1600m: Raees (Hamir), Justified (Zervan) 1-52.5, 1400/1-37.5, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Former strode out well while the latter was pushed to end level.

Outer sand:

1000m: Jetfire (Pranil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Leitir Mor/Skyelady (David Egan), Chancellor (Pradeep) and Belenus (Rupesh) 1-7, 600/40. First named finished two lengths ahead. 2/y/o Farahnaz (rb), Strawbelicious (S.J. Sunil) and Brianna (Shubham) 1-8, 600/41. Farahnaz finished a distance ahead. Flying Dragon (Ayyar), Zafiro (rb) 1-8, 600/39. They moved level freely. 2/y/os Enigma (app), Pense’e (Neeraj) and Seasons Greetings (Kharadi) 1-10, 600/41. Enigma ended three lengths in front. 2/y/o Win Legend/Wind Of Soul (Kamble), Historian (Peter) 1-9, 600/41. Former was two lengths better. 2/y/os Live By Night (Nicky Macky), Air Blast (V. Jodha) 1-8, 600/40. They jumped out well and moved freely. 2/y/os Dharasana (V. Jodha), Marvin (Nicky Mackay) 1-7, 600/40. Former was one length better.

Mock races — Dec. 8:

Race track:

1600m: Roberta (Roche), King Solomon (David Egan), Victorious Sermon (Donoghue), Mystic Bay (Nathan Evans), Elation (Parmar), One For The Glory (Kadam) and Conscience (Kamble) 1-38, 600/35. Won by: 1, Sh, 1/2. Roberta, who was racing second last till the bend, came with gigantic strides to win.Victorious Sermon who was running last throughout the race came on very well to finish a close third.

Second mock race: 1200m: Hidden Gold (Nathan Evans), Ron (Baria), Play Safe (Bhawani), Smoky Haze (Santosh) Flashing Honour (A. Prakash) and Sunset (David Egan) 1-13, 600/35. Won by: 2, 6, Dist. Hidden Gold won the race pillar to post. Flashing Honour planted in the stalls and ran far behind. Sunset who also planted in the stalls did not take part in the race.