La Rondine should make amends

Trainer Vishal Gaikwad’s ward La Rondine, who ran second in her last start, should make amends in the Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy (Gr. 2), the main event of Sunday’s (Dec. 29)races. There will be no false rails.

1. IBRAHIM A RAHIMTOOLA TROPHY DIV. II (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2.30 p.m.: 1. Ron (4) Sandesh 59, 2. Titanium (8) Nicky Mackay 59, 3. Faldo (2) Ayyar 58, 4. Mikayla’s Pride (1) Neeraj 57, 5. Quail Hollow (7) Malam 57, 6. Stars For You (5) Parmar 57, 7. Running River (6) K.Kadam 56 and 8. War Of Attrition (3) Zeeshan 55.5.

1. RON, 2. TITANIUM, 3. MIKAYLA’S PRIDE

2. SIR JAMSETJEE JEEJEEBHOY (VI Bart) (1,000m), 2-y-o only, 3.00: 1. Dharasana (5) Nicky Mackay 57, 2. Feel Lucky (2) Parmar 57, 3. Exotic Queen (1) Sandesh 55.5, 4. Farahnaaz (3) Neeraj 55.5, 5. Treasure Hunt (4) David Egan 55.5 and 6. Trinket (6) Bhawani 55.5.

1. EXOTIC QUEEN, 2. DHARASANA

3. KUSUMBEN DHIRUBHAI SHAH TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.30: 1. Storm Breaker (6) Yash Narredu 61, 2. Wild Fire (1) Kaviraj 59, 3. Arc Shine (5) Malam 56.5, 4. Impala (3) Dashrath 56.5, 5. En Sabah Nur (4) Sandesh 54.5 and 6. Rising Brave (2) K. Kadam 53.

1. STORM BREAKER, 2. WILD FIRE

4. IBRAHIM A RAHIMTOOLA TROPHY DIV. I (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.00: 1. Hodson’s Horse (2) Santosh 59.5, 2. Cliffs Of Capri (7) David Egan 58.5, 3. Night Hunt (6) Sandesh 58, 4. Articulate (8) Neeraj 57.5, 5. Collegium (1) Merchant 57, 6. Arabian Storm (4) Aniket 55, 7. Improvisso (5) D.A. Naik 55 and 8. Gandalf (3) A. Prakash 52.

1. NIGHT HUNT, 2. ARTICULATE, 3. CLIFFS OF CAPRI

5. MAHARAJA JIWAJIRAO SCINDIA TROPHY (Gr. 2) (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, 4.30: 1. La Rondine (4) David Egan 59, 2. Sacred Roman (5) Leigh Roche 58.5, 3. Bronx (2) Chouhan 57.5, 4. Raees (1) C.S. Jodha 55.5, 5. Tasawwur (6) Sandesh 52.5 and 6. Vulcan (3) Dashrath 52.5.

1. LA RONDINE, 2. TASAWWUR

6. CARDINAL PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 5.00: 1. Mount Moriah (6) Nathan Evans 60, 2. Lion King (7) Zeeshan 59.5, 3. Patriots Day (4) Kaviraj 59, 4. Brianna (8) S.J. Sunil 58.5, 5. Qalandar (3) Parmar 58.5, 6. See The Sunrise (1) Neeraj 58.5, 7. Sir Ramon (10) Sandesh 57, 8. Grand Chieftain (2) O’ Donoghue 54, 9. Principessa (5) Dashrath 53, 10. Saffron Flower (9) Baria 51 and 11. Cray Cray (11) Nazil 50.

1. LION KING, 2. SIR RAMON, 3. SEE THE SUNRISE

Day’s Best: RON

Double: EXOTIC QUEEN — NIGHT HUNT

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.