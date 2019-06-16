La Rondine is expected to score in the Mayor’s Cup

La Rondine, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Mayor’s Cup (1,600m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday (June 16).

False rails (width about 5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. ICH DIEN PLATE (2,000m), rated 15 to 35, 2-00 pm: 1. Here And Now (7) Suraj 60, 2. Ice Speed (2) John 59.5, 3. Santiago (6) Zervan 58, 4. Proudprince (5) P.S. Chouhan 56, 5. Granada (4) Dhebe 54.5, 6. Extremelydangerous (3) T.S. Jodha 52.5 and 7. Track Striker (1) Antony 52.5.

1. Here And Now, 2. Santiago, 3. Proudprince.

2. HIS MAJESTY PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-30: 1. Brothers In Arms (9) Suraj 56, 2. Desert Combat (7) Trevor 56, 3. Mr Humble (6) Dhanu Singh 56, 4. Abira (3) Neeraj 54.5, 5. Air Force One (1) Dhebe 54.5, 6. Capella (2) Arshad 54.5, 7. Erika (5) Zervan 54.5, 8. Orogenesis (8) Chetan K 54.5 and 9. Song And Dance (4) A. Merchant 54.5.

1. Abira, 2. Brothers In Arms, 3. Desert Combat.

3. ABOLINE PLATE (1,100m), rated 15 to 35, 3-00: 1. Anfia (6) John 60, 2. Mischief Flyer (7) A. Ramu 57.5, 3. A Hearttoremeber (3) S. Shareef 56.5, 4. Morrane Gabriella (4) R. Pradeep 56.5, 5. Andra King (2) P. Surya 56, 6. Azeemki Princess (5) Raghuveer Singh 56, 7. She’s Superb (1) P.S. Chouhan 55.5, 8. Industrialist (8) Dhanu Singh 55 and 9. Girl With Pearl (9) Vinod Shinde 50.5.

1. Anfia, 2. She's Superb, 3. Morrane Gabriella.

4. MYSTIC MEMORY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Baymax (11) Abhay Singh 60, 2. Maybe Forever (7) Afroz Khan 59.5, 3. Tzar (5) A. Imran 59.5, 4. Air Command (4) John 59, 5. Beond Reach (9) Raghuveer Singh 58, 6. Decisive (2) Nazerul 58, 7. Benediction (3) Irvan 57.5, 8. Mahanati (8) Sai Vamshi 57.5, 9. Sahara (10) P.S. Chouhan 56.5, 10. Amazonite (1) S. Shareef 55.5 and 11. Propine (6) M. Prabhakaran 54.5.

1. Sahara, 2. Air Command, 3. Mahanati.

5. MAYOR’S CUP (1,600m), rated 60 & above, 4-00: 1. Automatic (9) S. Shareef 62.5, 2. Fabulous (2) John 59.5, 3. La Rondine (1) Neeraj 59, 4. Magistero (11) Darshan 59, 5. Buscadero (-) (-) 58, 6. The Lieutenant (7) Akshay 58, 7. Psychic Force (4) Zervan 57.5, 8. Sea King (-) (-) 55.5, 9. Punjabi Girl (6) Trevor 55, 10. Mr Handsome (10) Nikhil Naidu 54.5, 11. Point To Prove (8) P.S. Chouhan 54.5 and 12. New Moon (12) Arshad 53.

1. La Rondine, 2. Psychic Force, 3. Punjabi Girl.

6. KRISHNARAJA WADIYAR CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-30: 1. Prevalent Force (5) Zervan 60, 2. Star Superior (3) Suraj 59, 3. Dancing Dragon (4) Dhebe 55.5, 4. Big Sur (6) Neeraj 52.5, 5. Costa Brava (1) Trevor 52.5, 6. Watchmyscript (2) P.S. Chouhan 52, 7. Corybantic (7) Arshad 51 and 8. Merlot (8) Yash 50.

1. Star Superior, 2. Costa Brava, 3. Prevalent Force.

7. XISCA PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 20, 5-00: 1. Emerald Green (6) Surya Prakash 60, 2. Lady Diana (10) T.S. Jodha 60, 3. My Lexicon (7) Nazerul 60, 4. Savisa (1) A. Qureshi 60, 5. Bravado (3) A. Merchant 59.5, 6. Aerospeed (8) Yash 58.5, 7. Global Ruler (4) P. Mani 58, 8. Premier Premises (11) Arshad 58, 9. Odyssey (5) Irvan 56.5, 10. Phoenix Reached (2) P.S. Chouhan 55 and 11. High Hawk (9) S. Mubarak 54.5.

1. Aerospeed, 2. Odyssey, 3. Phoenix Reached.

8. MYSTIC MEMORY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over, 5-30: 1. Spanish Beauty (6) John 60, 2. Wings Of Desire (3) P.S. Chouhan 59.5, 3. Multifaceted (5) Zervan 59, 4. Panama (8) Shobhan 58.5, 5. Florencia (4) A. Merchant 58, 6. Silken Striker (1) Afroz Khan 58, 7. Raw Gold (12) Vivek 57.5, 8. Romantic Helen (9) Raghuveer Singh 57.5, 9. Nagarjuna (7) R. Pradeep 57, 10. Bold Move (11) S. Shareef 56.5, 11. Kingsfield (2) S. Mubarak 56.5 and 12. Dagobert (10) Ranjeet Singh 55.

1. Multifaceted, 2. Wings Of Desire, 3. Spanish Beauty.

Day’s best: Multifaceted

Double: La Rondine — Star Superior

JKt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.