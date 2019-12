La Rondine claims Mayor’s Cup

La Rondine (Neeraj up) won the Mayor’s Cup, the chief event of the races held here on Sunday (June 16). The winner is owned by Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. rep by. Mr & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy and trained by Vishal Gaikwad.

1. ICH DIEN PLATE (2,000m), rated 15 to 35: HERE AND NOW (Suraj) 1, Ice Speed (John) 2, Extremelydangerous (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Track Striker (Antony) 4. 11-1/4, 1-1/2 and Nk. 2m, 07.28s. ₹17 (w), 11 and 18 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 71, FP: 36, Q: 30, Trinella: 754 and 604, Exacta: 1,484 and 475. Favourite: Here And Now. Owner: Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

2. HIS MAJESTY PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): ABIRA (Neeraj) 1, Brothers In Arms (Suraj) 2, Desert Combat (Trevor) 3 and Mr Humble (Dhanu Singh) 4. 10-3/4, 5-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 11.05s. ₹17 (w), 10, 13 and 12 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 33, FP: 32, Q: 19, Trinella: 50 and 21, Exacta: 421 and 270. Favourite: Abira. Owner: Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

3. ABOLINE PLATE (1,100m), rated 15 to 35: ANFIA (John) 1, Morrane Gabriella (R. Pradeep) 2, She’s Superb (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Industrialist (Dhanu Singh) 4. 5, Shd and Nk. 1m, 06.32s. ₹18 (w), 13, 13 and 12 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 41, FP: 81, Q: 61, Trinella: 80 and 27, Exacta: 231 and 160. Favourite: Anfia. Owners: Mr. Gautam Aggarwal & Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

4. MYSTIC MEMORY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: AIR COMMAND (John) 1, Sahara (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Baymax (Abhay Singh) 3 and Decisive (Nazerul) 4. 3/4, 3 and 5-1/2. 1m, 11.98s. ₹33(w), 13, 13 and 14 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 46, FP: 67, Q: 36, Trinella: 175 and 90, Exacta: 2,494 and 1,480. Favourite: Sahara. Owners: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd, Mr. Arjun Mangalorkar & Mr. Siddharth Morzaria. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

5. MAYOR’S CUP (1,600m), rated 60 & above: LA RONDINE (Neeraj) 1, Punjabi Girl (Trevor) 2, Magistero (Darshan) 3 and New Moon (Arshad) 4. Not run: Buscadero and Sea King. 2-3/4, 3/4 and 3-1/2. 1m, 36.51s. ₹16 (w), 11, 15 and 24 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 41, FP: 57, Q: 35, Trinella: 261 and 120, Exacta: 464 and 250. Favourite: La Rondine. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. rep by Mr. & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

6. KRISHNARAJA WADIYAR CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): STAR SUPERIOR (Suraj) 1, Watchmyscript (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Prevalent Force (Zervan) 3 and Costa Brava (Trevor) 4. 2-1/4, 3-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 34.97s. ₹13 (w), 10, 21 and 16 (p), SHP: 66, THP: 29, FP: 156, Q: 100, Trinella: 466 and 200, Exacta: 769 and 276. Favourite: Star Superior. Owners: Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla, Mr. Rajesh Narredu & Mr. Sanjay Kumar Shinde. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

7. XISCA PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 20: MY LEXICON (Nazerul) 1, Premier Premises (Arshad) 2, Savisa (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Phoenix Reached (P.S. Chouhan) 4. Not run: Odyssey. 4-3/4, 3/4 and Nk. 1m, 07.72s. ₹41 (w), 14, 22 and 21 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 57, FP: 283, Q: 239, Trinella: 1,720 and 865, Exacta: 7,154 and 5,519. Favourite: Aerospeed. Owners: Mr. Abdul Azeez & Mr. Neil Darashah. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

8. MYSTIC MEMORY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: MULTIFACETED (Zervan) 1, Wings Of Desire (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Bold Move (S. Shareef) 3 and Spanish Beauty (John) 4. 7-1/2, 5-1/4 and 1. 1m, 11.37s. ₹15 (w), 11, 11 and 23 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 50, FP: 32, Q: 30, Trinella: 209 and 132, Exacta: 320 and 73. Favourite: Multifaceted. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Darius.

Jackpot: ₹533 (1,310 tkts.); Runner-up: 137 (2,193 tkts.); Treble (i): 81 (257 tkts.); (ii): 141 (192 tkts.).