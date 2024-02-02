La Reina primed to deliver in Stayers’ Trial Stakes

February 02, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - BENGALURU:

La Reina, who has been well-tuned, is expected to score in the Stayers’ Trial Stakes (2,400m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Friday (Feb. 2). False rails (width about 2.25m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. VANI VILASA SAGARA PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Greeley (4) S. John 62.5, 2. Double Vision (9) Indrajeet S 61.5, 3. Sacred Creator (6) M. Rajesh K 61.5, 4. Burning Arrow (3) Angad 61, 5. Firefinch (12) R. Pradeep 60.5, 6. Maybach (8) Inayat 60.5, 7. My Visionary (11) Chethan K 60, 8. Eco Friendly (5) Afsar Khan 59, 9. Marco Polo (2) C. Umesh 59, 10. Infinite Spirit (10) Shreyas S 57, 11. Pettes Love (1) M. Naveen 57 and 12. Star Citizen (7) Arshad 51.

1. GREELEY, 2. MARCO POLO, 3. PETTES LOVE

2. KADAMBI FALLS PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Solid Power (7) S. Saqlain 60, 2. Singhsaab (2) C. Umesh 59.5, 3. Croissantino (9) B. Nayak 57, 4. Ring Master (5) R. Pradeep 56, 5. Way To Life (3) A. Ramu 55.5, 6. Mega Success (6) Jagadeesh 55, 7. Raffles (4) P. Siddaraju 55, 8. Emeraldo (1) S. Shareef 54 and 9. Flying Brave (8) Salman Khan 53.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. SOLID POWER, 2. SINGHSAAB, 3. RAFFLES

3. FEBRUARY STAKES (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. Immortal Beauty (7) P. Siddaraju 61.5, 2. Adjustment (2) Antony 60, 3. Fast Response (9) Koshi K 60, 4. Striking Memory (12) Shreyas S 58.5, 5. Sunway Lagoon (11) Afsar Khan 57, 6. Phoenix Surprise (4) Inayat 55.5, 7. Vayu (6) G. Vivek 54.5, 8. Contractor (10) A. Ramu 54, 9. Sun Flare (1) I. Chisty 54, 10. Smile Of Beauty (5) Tousif 53.5, 11. Tropical Mist (3) Rayan 53.5 and 12. Honey Cake (8) Jagadeesh 53.

1. IMMORTAL BEAUTY, 2. ADJUSTMENT, 3. SUN FLARE

4. DR. T. THIMMAIAH MEMORIAL CUP (2,000m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3-35: 1. Bruce Almighty (4) I. Chisty 60, 2. Stellar Gold (3) Darshan 60, 3. Golden Time (2) G. Vivek 59.5 and 4. Armory (1) Angad 58.5.

1. ARMORY, 2. BRUCE ALMIGHTY

5. STAYERS’ TRIAL STAKES (2,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-10: 1. Karanveer (1) F. Norton 59, 2. Kushaq (3) Suraj 59, 3. La Reina (2) Antony 57.5 and 4. Auspicious Queen (4) Angad 55.

1. LA REINA, 2. KUSHAQ

6. C.V. PRASAD RAO MILLION (1,200m), 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-45: 1. Magical Bay (6) Antony 57, 2. Amazing Ruler (12) Shreyas S 54.5, 3. Bourbonaire (10) Ashok K 54.5, 4. Positano (9) F. Norton 54.5, 5. Redefined (3) G. Vivek 54.5, 6. True Punch (7) I. Chisty 54.5, 7. Windcleaver (11) C. Umesh 54.5, 8. Bowen (5) Arshad 53, 9. Excellent Lass (1) Neeraj 53, 10. Golden Stride (2) P. Surya 53, 11. Sherouk (8) S. Saqlain 53 and 12. Silicon Star (4) A. Ramu 53.

1. POSITANO, 2. REDEFINED, 3. MAGICAL BAY

7. KADAMBI FALLS PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5-20: 1. Osiris (8) Afsar Khan 62.5, 2. Cash Out (5) P. Surya 61, 3. Klimt (6) Antony 61, 4. Southernaristocrat (4) B.L. Paswan 61, 5. Je Ne Sais Quoi (1) C. Umesh 60, 6. The Republic Power (3) R. Pradeep 60, 7 Sekhmet (9) Inayat 58, 8. Embosom (2) G. Vivek 57.5 and 9. Chiraag (7) Md. Aliyar 52.5.

1. KLIMT, 2. EMBOSOM, 3. JE NE SAIS QUOI

Day’s best: LA REINA

Double: POSITANO — KLIMT

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.

