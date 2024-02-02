La Reina obliges in the Stayers’ Trial Stakes

February 02, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Imtiaz Khan-trained La Reina (Antony Raj up) won the Stayers’ Trial Stakes, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Feb. 2). The winner is the property of Queen’s Gambit Racing Syndicate represented by M/s. Medappa P. Belliappa. Both Antony Raj and Imtiaz Khan won three races on the day.

The results:

1. VANI VILASA SAGARA PLATE: GREELEY (S. John) 1, Eco Friendly (Afsar Khan) 2, Marco Polo (C. Umesh) 3 and Double Vision (Indrajeet S) 4. 2-1/2, Hd and 2. 1m, 27.04s. ₹20 (w), 11, 25 and 22 (p), SHP: 54, THP: 53, FP: 212. Q: 173, Trinella: 996, Exacta: 4,422. Favourite: Greeley. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

2. KADAMBI FALLS PLATE (Div. II): RAFFLES (P. Siddaraju) 1, Way Of Life (A. Ramu) 2, Solid Power (S. Saqlain) 3 and Emeraldo (S. Shareef) 4. Not run: Mega Success. 2-1/4, 2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 26.62s. ₹29 (w), 13, 23 and 12 (p), SHP: 78, THP: 38, FP: 392, Q: 234, Trinella: 1,317, Exacta: 3,670. Favourite: Singhsaab. Owners: Dr. M.A.M Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust & Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S. Dominic.

3. FEBRUARY STAKES: ADJUSTMENT (Antony) 1, Fast Response (Koshi K) 2, Vayu (G. Vivek) 3 and Striking Memory (Shreyas) 4. 5, 1-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 05.79s. ₹29 (w), 16, 18 and 37 (p), SHP: 64, THP: 73, FP: 153, Q: 61, Trinella: 1,052, Exacta: 74,252. Favourite: Immortal Beauty. Owner: Arion Horse Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

4. DR. T. THIMMAIAH MEMORIAL CUP: STELLAR GOLD (Darshan) 1, Golden Time (G. Vivek) 2, Bruce Almighty (I. Chisty) 3 and Armory (Angad) 4. 1/2, 10-1/4 and 7-1/4. 2m, 04.52. ₹24 (w), 12 and 24 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 28, FP: 131, Q: 84, Trinella: 313. Favourite: Armory. Owner: Dr. M.A.M Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

5. STAYERS’ TRIAL STAKES: LA REINA (Antony) 1, Auspicious Queen (Angad) 2, Kushaq (Suraj) 3 and Karanveer (F. Norton) 4. 5, 2-1/2 and 1-1/4. 2m 30.69s. ₹14 (w), 13 and 14 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 26, FP: 72, Q: 45, Trinella: 121. Favourite: La Reina. Owner: Queen’s Gambit Racing Syndicate’s rep. by M/s. Medappa P. Belliappa. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

6. C.V. PRASAD RAO MILLION: EXCELLENT LASS (Neeraj) 1, Positano (F. Norton) 2, True Punch (I. Chisty) 3 and Silicon Star (A. Ramu) 4. Not run: Redefined and Windcleaver. Lnk, 3-3/4 and Snk. 1m, 12.20s. ₹40 (w), 15, 13 and 23 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 62, FP: 132, Q: 45, Trinella: 859, Exacta: 4,532. Favourite: Positano. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. Teja Gollapudi & M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

7. KADAMBI FALLS PLATE (Div. I): KLIMT (Antony) 1, Je Ne Sais Quoi (C. Umesh) 2, Chiraag (Md. Aliyar) 3 and Embosom (G. Vivek) 4. 2, 4-1/4 and Snk. 1m, 25.82s. ₹25 (w), 13, 22 and 49 (p), SHP: 53, THP: 127, FP: 169, Q: 99, Trinella: 4,098, Exacta: 12,256. Favourite: Klimt. Owner: Bachhawat Farms Pvt Ltd rep. by Mr. Vikram Bachhawat. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

Jackpot: ₹2,381 (112 tkts.); Runner-up: 363 (315 tkts.); Treble (i): 495 (19 tkts.); (ii): 318 (63 tkts.).