La Reina obliges in the South India St. Leger

February 18, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Imtiaz Khan-trained La Reina, ridden by Suraj Narredu, claimed the South India St. Leger, the feature event of Sunday’s (Feb. 18) races. The winner is owned by M/s. Queen’s Gambit Racing Syndicate.

1. ALBERT PARK HANDICAP: TOUCH OF FURY (Koshi Kumar) 1, Kallipos (C. Umesh) 2, Three Of A Kind (Hindu Singh) 3 and Cloud Jumper (L.A. Rozario) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and 3. 1m, 39.96s. ₹41 (w), 13, 19 and 15 (p), SHP: 53, THP: 29, FP: 292, Q: 167, Tla: 1,567. Owner: J. Ramesh. Trainer: G.S. Parmar.

2. STORM AGAIN HANDICAP: DAZZLING PRINCESS (G. Vivek) 1, Preakness (C. Umesh) 2, Prince Purple (Hindu Singh) 3 and Shaas Comrade (P. Siddaraju) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 00s. ₹96 (w), 30, 15 and 16 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 62, FP: 438, Q: 105, Tla: 1,826. Owners: Mrs. Vidita H Kale & Mr. Champaklal Zaveri. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

3. A.M.M. ARUNACHALAM MEMORIAL MILLION: DENSETSU (Yash Narredu) 1, Aarani (Hindu Singh) 2, Saintly Star (C. Brisson) 3 and Twinkleinhereyes (C. Umesh) 4. Dist, 6-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 12.18s. ₹11 (w), 12 and 10 (p), SHP: 20, THP: 36, FP: 20, Q: 19, Tla: 65. Owners: M/s. Diamond Band Racing, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha & M/s. Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

4. NUREYEV HANDICAP: DEDICATE (Hindu Singh) 1, Neziah (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Anzio (G. Vivek) 3 and Swarga (P. Siddaraju) 4. 2, 3-1/2 and 2. 1m, 24.67s. ₹51 (w), 16, 11 and 20 (p), SHP: 82, THP: 29, FP: 138, Q: 44, Tla: 517. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

5. SOUTH INDIA ST. LEGER (Gr. II): LA REINA (Planetaire-Firemiss) Suraj Narredu 1, Saigon (Speaking of Which-Scarborough Fair) P.S. Chouhan 2, Magnus (Speaking of Which-Star Nijinsky) Srinath 3 and Lionel (Multidimensional-Pricewise) Yash Narredu 4. 1/2, 2 and snk. 2m, 59.08s. ₹13 (w), 10, 25 and 15 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 35, FP: 66, Q: 90, Tla: 189. Owner: M/s. Queen’s Gambit Racing Syndicate. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

6. MAN O’ WAR HANDICAP: RULING STAR (Yash Narredu) 1, Cynosure (G. Vivek) 2, Imperial Gesture (Hindu Singh) 3 and Celeste (C. Umesh) 4. 1, nk and 1. 1m, 25.13s. ₹19 (w), 10, 10 and 16 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 49, FP: 109, Q: 70, Tla: 162. Owners: Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal, Mr. Anil Saraf & Mr. Balam Mohla. Trainer: D. Narredu.

Jkt: ₹1,595 (35 tkts.), Runner-up: 303 (79 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 233 (111 tkts.), Tr: 228 (126 tkts).

