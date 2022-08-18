Kulsum wins feature event

BENGALURU:
August 18, 2022 19:38 IST

Irfan Ghatala-trained Kulsum (Trevor up) won the Justice P. Medapa Memorial Cup (Div. I), the main event of the races held here on Thursday (Aug. 18). The winner is owned by Mr. Saleem A. Jasdanwalla & Mr. Mohd. Javeed Ghatala.

1. BOLD GESTURE STAKES (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: THE OMEGA MAN (B. Nayak) 1, Fierce Fighter (T.S. Jodha) 2, Sand Castles (Vivek) 3 and Southernaristocrat (J.H. Arul) 4. Not run: Sling Shot. 3, 1 and 1. 1m, 27.64s. ₹28 (w), 12, 24 and 16 (p), SHP: 78, THP: 42, FP: 339, Q: 154, Trinella: 2,344 and 558, Exacta: 3,239 and 833. Favourite: Southernaristocrat. Owner: Mr. H.S. Chandre Gowda. Trainer: V. Dheeraj.

2. BASQUE STAKES (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: BENEDICTION (G. Vivek) 1, Striking Point (S. Saqlain) 2, Belvedere (Rayan) 3 and Sky Princess (Nazerul) 4. 3/4, 2-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 13.34s. ₹66 (w), 19, 13 and 18 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 58, FP: 311, Q: 98, Trinella: 1,854 and 914, Exacta: 6,864 and 2,139. Favourite: Striking Point. Owner: Mr. Srinivasa M. Trainer: Rajendra Singh.

3. JUSTICE P. MEDAPA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): SPLENDIDO (Sandesh) 1, Siege Courageous (Trevor) 2, Stormwatch (Hindu S) 3 and Bellissimo (G. Vivek) 4. Not run: Xiomara. 3, 3 and 10. 1m, 25.25s. ₹29 (w), 11, 10 and 11 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 31, FP: 62, Q: 28, Trinella: 85 and 30, Exacta: 212 and 128. Favourite: Siege Courageous. Owners: Mr. M. Rishad, Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP and Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

4. KUNIGAL STUD STAKES (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: PEYO (Suraj) 1, Millbrook (Hasib A) 2, Douglas (Trevor) 3 and Peluche (Hindu S) 4. Not run: Ruling Goddess. 2-1/4, 1-1/2 and Lnk. 1m, 25.08s. ₹34 (w), 15 and 41 (p), SHP: 70, THP: 44, FP: 199, Q: 171, Trinella: 343 and 74, Exacta: 1,875 and 3,215. Favourite: Douglas. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria & Mr. S. Narredu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

5. JUSTICE P. MEDAPA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): KULSUM (Trevor) 1, Angel Bliss (Vinod Shinde) 2, Super Veloce (Nazerul) 3 and Serdar (Suraj) 4. Not run: Rubirosa. Shd, 2-1/2 and 8. 1m, 25.09s. ₹26 (w), 10, 20 and 60 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 122, FP: 125, Q: 64, Trinella: 2,717 and 2,426, Exacta: 6,287 and 1,426. Favourite: Domingo. Owners: Mr. Saleem A. Jasdanwalla & Mr. Mohd. Javeed Ghatala. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

6. QUASAR STAKES (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: TRANQUILO (S. John) 1, La Reina (Sandesh) 2, Another Rainbow (G. Vivek) 3 and Star Comet (Trevor) 4. 1, Lnk and 1/2. 1m, 38.67s. ₹31 (w), 14, 15 and 31 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 61, FP: 83, Q: 58, Trinella: 486 and 664, Exacta: 807 and 393. Favourite: La Reina. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal, Mr. Gautam Aggarwal and Mr. Arjun Mangalorkar. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

7. BASQUE STAKES (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: MARK ONE (S. Saqlain) 1, Divine Blessings (S. John) 2, Perfect Rendition (Hasib A) 3 and Flying Quest (M. Prabhakaran) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m, 12.75s. ₹27 (w), 13, 15 and 15 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 46, FP: 86, Q: 26, Trinella: 298 and 130, Exacta: 396 and 171. Favourite: Mark One. Owners: Mr. Nitin Himmatmal Jain & Mr. Jatin Laxmikant Trivedi. Trainer: Rajendra Singh.

8. BOLD GESTURE STAKES (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: SUPER RUFFIAN (S. John) 1, Turkoman (Salman K) 2, Divine Masculine (Kiran Rai) 3 and Speed Seven (Likith) 4. 2-1/2, 3-3/4 and 5-3/4. 1m, 26.58s. ₹36 (w), 19, 16 and 17 (p), SHP: 54, THP: 61, FP: 118, Q: 73, Trinella: 517 and 199, Exacta: 1,007 and 374. Favourite: Divine Masculine. Owner: Mr. Gamini Jayaratne. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

Jackpot: ₹3,069 (58 tkts.); Runner-up: 480 (159 tkts.); Treble (i): 200 (41 tkts.); (ii): 290 (48 tkts.).

