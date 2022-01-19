Kristalina, Due Diligence and My Opinion work well

CHENNAI:

Kristalina, Due Diligence and My Opinion worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 19)

Outer sand: 600m: Angavai (Shahzad Alam), Maranello (rb) 42.5. A fit pair. Saint Emilion (rb) 44. Urged.

800m: Magical Wave (rb), Sunny Isles (B. Dharshan) 1-2.5, 600/48. They were easy.

1000m: La Jefa (rb), Salvador (P. Vikram) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45. They worked well.

Inner sand: 600m: Due Diligence (rb) 41.5. In fine trim. Star Of Texas (Manikandan), Dean’s Grey (Sai Vamsi) 43. They were extended and finished together. Gold Breeze (rb) 43.5. Jack Richer (rb) 42.5. Pushed. Senora Bianca (rb) Sheer Elegance (Shahar Babu) 43. Blue Sapphire (S. Kabdhar), Ocean Love (A. Ayaz Khan) 43. They moved together.

800m: Cavallo Bonito (rb) 1-1, 46. Easy. Star Proof (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Glorious Sunshine (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Pense’e (P. Vikram) 59.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Vibrant Approach (Ram Nandan) 58, 600/42.5. Fit. My Opinion (rb)) 58.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Opus One (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Babu Vamsee (rb), Palsy Walsy (Ram Nandan) 1-2.5, 600/47. They were easy.

1000m: Kristalina (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/40. Stretched out well. Glorious Nissy (AM Alam) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Good. Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Manzoni (Md. Feroze) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Angel Heart (M. Bhaskar) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Rubirosa (P. Vikram), Albinus (Farhan Alam) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45. Former started two lengths behind and finished a length in front. Supreme Dance (rb), a 3-y-o (Saamidd-Paramo) 1-12, 800/59, 600/46. They were eased up. Avellino (Md. Feroze) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Proposed (Shahar Babu), Platini (M. Bhaskar) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. They moved well. Queen Justitia (Shaliyar Khan) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Worked well. Rays Of Sun (Koshi Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Hadar (A M Alam) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44.5.

1200m: Nymeria (M. Bhaskar) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 41. Roka (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 45. Easy. Soul Message (Shaliyar Khan), God’s Wish (Manikandan) 1-29, (1,200-600) 41. They are in good shape.