 Krishvi, Vandhiyathevan, Sian and Autumn Light please

Krishvi, Vandhiyathevan, Sian and Autumn Light pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 7).

Outer sand:

600m: Knotty Wonder (N. Darshan) 42.5. Urged.

800m: High Tribute (Hindu Singh), Tycoonist (rb) 1-1, 600/45. They were easy and level. Precious Gift (Shyam Kumar) 58, 600/45. Shaped well.

1000m: Empire Of Dreams (M.S. Deora) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44. Extended. Edmund (M.S. Deora) 1-15.5, 800/58, 600/44. Good. Aletta (rb), Beautiful (rb) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46. They finished together. Sian (Shyam Kumar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Moved well. Ashwa Dev (N. Darshan) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Alpha Domino (rb), Our Asset (rb) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished level.

1200m: Krishvi (R. Manish, Vandhiyathevan (Farid Ansari) 1-22, 1000/1-8.5, 800/55, 600/43.54. They moved impressively.

Inner sand:

800m: Amazing Joy (rb) 56.5, 600/42. Worked well. Divine Dawn (A.M. Tograllu) 1-0.5, 600/47.5. Mystic Zlatan (K.V. Baskar) 1-3, 600/48. City Of Turmeric (K.V. Baskar) 1-3, 600/48. Little Wonder (Shyam Kumar) 1-0, 600/44. Handy.

1000m: Lavish Girl (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. In good shape. Bluemed (Inayat) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Swarga (Ram Nandan) 1-11.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. In fine trim. Sacre Couer (N. Darshan) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Pink Jasmine (Shyam Kumar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. In fine nick. A 2-y-o (Deauville - Irises) (rb), Memory Lane (rb) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48. They moved freely. Forest Lake (A.M. Tograllu), Autumn Shower (rb) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. They impressed. Sensations (K.V. Baskar) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Unextended. Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

200m: Autumn Light (A.M. Tograllu) 1-23.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Moved attractively.

Noted on Friday (Sept. 6):

Outer sand:

600m: Silk Stuff (Ram Nandan) 46. Easy.

Inner sand:

800m: Queen Anula (K.V. Baskar) 54, 600/39.5. Stretched out well. Edmund (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. King Sun (R. Manish), Maranello (N. Murugan) 56.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. Sensations (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Cloud Jumper (Shyam Kumar) 1-0, 600/454.5. Handy.

1000m: Red Pencil (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Precious Gift (Shyam Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Rays Of Sun (M. Bhaskar), Ruling Star (Yash Narredu) 1-6, 800/52.5, 600/40. Latter started four lengths behind, responded well to the urgings and finished level.

1400m: Our Asset (rb), Alpha Domino (rb) 1-46.5, 1200/1-28, 1000/1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. They moved well.