GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 Krishvi, Vandhiyathevan, Sian and Autumn Light please

Published - September 08, 2024 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI:

Krishvi, Vandhiyathevan, Sian and Autumn Light pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 7).

Outer sand:

600m: Knotty Wonder (N. Darshan) 42.5. Urged.

800m: High Tribute (Hindu Singh), Tycoonist (rb) 1-1, 600/45. They were easy and level. Precious Gift (Shyam Kumar) 58, 600/45. Shaped well.

1000m: Empire Of Dreams (M.S. Deora) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44. Extended. Edmund (M.S. Deora) 1-15.5, 800/58, 600/44. Good. Aletta (rb), Beautiful (rb) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46. They finished together. Sian (Shyam Kumar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Moved well. Ashwa Dev (N. Darshan) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Alpha Domino (rb), Our Asset (rb) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished level.

1200m: Krishvi (R. Manish, Vandhiyathevan (Farid Ansari) 1-22, 1000/1-8.5, 800/55, 600/43.54. They moved impressively.

Inner sand:

800m: Amazing Joy (rb) 56.5, 600/42. Worked well. Divine Dawn (A.M. Tograllu) 1-0.5, 600/47.5. Mystic Zlatan (K.V. Baskar) 1-3, 600/48. City Of Turmeric (K.V. Baskar) 1-3, 600/48. Little Wonder (Shyam Kumar) 1-0, 600/44. Handy.

1000m: Lavish Girl (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. In good shape. Bluemed (Inayat) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Swarga (Ram Nandan) 1-11.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. In fine trim. Sacre Couer (N. Darshan) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Pink Jasmine (Shyam Kumar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. In fine nick. A 2-y-o (Deauville - Irises) (rb), Memory Lane (rb) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48. They moved freely. Forest Lake (A.M. Tograllu), Autumn Shower (rb) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. They impressed. Sensations (K.V. Baskar) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Unextended. Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

200m: Autumn Light (A.M. Tograllu) 1-23.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Moved attractively.

Noted on Friday (Sept. 6):

Outer sand:

600m: Silk Stuff (Ram Nandan) 46. Easy.

Inner sand:

800m: Queen Anula (K.V. Baskar) 54, 600/39.5. Stretched out well. Edmund (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. King Sun (R. Manish), Maranello (N. Murugan) 56.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. Sensations (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Cloud Jumper (Shyam Kumar) 1-0, 600/454.5. Handy.

1000m: Red Pencil (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Precious Gift (Shyam Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Rays Of Sun (M. Bhaskar), Ruling Star (Yash Narredu) 1-6, 800/52.5, 600/40. Latter started four lengths behind, responded well to the urgings and finished level.

1400m: Our Asset (rb), Alpha Domino (rb) 1-46.5, 1200/1-28, 1000/1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. They moved well.

Published - September 08, 2024 12:30 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.