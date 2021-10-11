Kokomo, Exemplify, Bloomsbury and Flaming Lamborgini caych the eye

Pune:

11 October 2021 17:44 IST

Kokomo, Exemplify, Bloomsbury and Flaming Lamborgini caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 11) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Augustus Caesar (rb) 41. Easy. Tasman (rb) 40.5. Easy. Sergio (rb) 41. Easy. Joaquin (rb) 38. Moved freely. Royal Crown (rb), Indian Princess (Ayyar) 41. They were easy.

800m: Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 52.5, 600/39. Moved well. Supreme Angel (Santosh), Lady Santana (Baria) 52.5, 600/39. Former started two lengths behind and finished level. Pleiades (P. Shinde), Anointed (T.S. Jodha) 55.5, 600/40.5. Pair level. Flower Power (Late Solar System) (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Majestic Warrior (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/39. Moved well. La Peregrina (app) 50, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Timeless Deeds (Aniket) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Bold Advance (Late Eclair) (Dashrath) 52, 600/39.5. Stretched out well. Thea’s Pet (Agarwal) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Falconette (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Little More (app) 51, 600/40. Pushed. Turmeric Tower (Aniket) 51.5, 600/39. Worked well. Seminole (T.S. Jodha), Winter (P. Shinde) 55, 600/40. They were easy. On Va Danser (Dashrath) 53, 600/40. Pushed. Leto (Mansoor), Memorable Moments (Hamir) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Desert Fire (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Wild Fire (app) 51, 600/38. Good. Grand Sinatra (rb) 56, 600/43. Easy. Princess Snow (Aniket) 51, 600/39. Pressed. She Is On Fire (M.S. Deora), Arctic Bay (Daman) 54.5, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 53.5, 600/40. Moved fluently. Red Merlot (Dashrath) 51.5, 600/39. Moved well. Northern Singer (Aniket) 51, 600/38.5. Worked well. Love Warrior (Mosin), Champers On Ice (P. Vinod) 51, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Gangster (rb), Django (rb) 53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Easy Rider (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Pleased. Penance (M.S. Deora), Cabo Da Roca (Daman) 54, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Numero Uno (rb), Fete Accompli (rb) 55, 600/40.5. Pair easy. Pokerface (rb) 50.5, 600/37.5. Moved well. Doc Martin (P.S. Chouhan) 55, 600/41. Easy. Arc Shine (rb) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Giverny (T.S. Jodha), Song Song Blue (rb) 51.5, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Sandalphon (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Adonijah (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Pushed.

1000m: Fuhrer (Zameer) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Easy. Exemplify (Sandesh), Beejay (Santosh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and easily finished level. Note the former. Jubilant Journey (Shelar) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Excellent Gold (Dashrath) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pushed in the last part. Godsword (J. Chinoy) 1-5, 800/52, 600/41. Speedy display. Vikramaditya (Mansoor), Sandra’s Secret (Hamir) 1-7, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Arc De Triomphe (Baria), Ron (Daman) 1-7, 600/41. Both moved level freely. Truly Epic (Mansoor), Rasputin (Hamir) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Both are in good shape. Shae (rb), Fairmont (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former easily finished well clear. Orchids (Rupesh), Sky Hawk (Zameer) 1-8.5, 600/41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Oui Sauvage (M.S. Deora) 1-25, 600/42. Easy. Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 1-23, 600/41. Moved well. Kokomo (Sandesh), Brazos (Parmar) 1-21, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Moonshot (Sandesh), Peppoli (P. Dhebe) 1-24, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Heidmar (Baria), Showmanship (M.S. Deora) 1-23, 600/39.5. Former superior. Thunderclap (Santosh) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well.

1400m: Flaming Fire (Peter) 1-39, 600/44. Moved freely.

Gate practice — sand:

1000m: Pepper (S.J. Sunil), Vincenzo (rb) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. Both pleased. Winter Storm (Ayyar), Phoenix Spirit (Peter) 1-12, 600/44. Former ended four lengths in front. Scottish Scholar (Nazil), Dali Swirl (P. Naidu) 1-9, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Murwara Princess (Zameer), Istanbul (Rupesh) 1-8.5, 600/41. Former superior. Bloomsbury (M.S. Deora), Unclaimed Treasure (rb) and Shocker (rb) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/38. Bloomsbury, who finished six lengths ahead, was the pick. Flaming Lamborgini (Dashrath), Sinner (Mansoor) and Windy City (Aniket) 1-6, 600/40. Flaming Lamborgini moved well and finished five lengths ahead. Stars For You (rb) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/39. Moved well.