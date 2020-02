Knotty Oak wins feature

Prasanna Kumar-trained Knotty Oak (Antony up), won the F.K. Irani Memorial Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Feb 15). The winner is owned by Mrs. Debajani B. Mohapatra & Mr. P. Prasanna Kumar.

The results

1. ARDENT KNIGHT PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): FLAMINGO ROAD (Srinath) 1, Arlette (Trevor) 2, Sir Jersey (Sandesh) 3 and Stormy Knight (Jagadeesh) 4. Not run: Stone House. 1-1/2, 4-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 13.62s. ₹ 51 (w), 15, 10 and 14 (p), SHP: 43, THP: 39, FP: 121, Q: 41, Trinella: 187 and 87, Exacta: 3,100 and 1,793. Favourite: Arlette. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

2. DANDELI PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 20: HUNTERS MOON (S. John) 1, Apollo Bay (Kiran Rai) 2, Air Force One (Mark) 3 and Altair (Irvan) 4. Not run: Nostradamus. 2-1/2, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m 07.99s. ₹ 22 (w), 13, 12 and 18 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 41, FP: 48, Q: 31, Trinella: 128 and 59, Exacta: 394 and 194. Favourite: Hunters Moon. Owner: Mrs. Deepa Devaney. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

3. MELUKOTE PLATE (1,600m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: BROWN BESS (Trevor) 1, Smile Of Joy (A. Imran) 2, King Creole (David Allan) 3 and Kingsfield (Mark) 4. 3-3/4, Lnk and 3/4. 1m 40.31s. ₹ 52 (w), 17, 15 and 12 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 46, FP: 216, Q: 116, Trinella: 555 and 157, Exacta: 12,335 and 7,401. Favourite: King Creole. Owner: Mr. Roopesh S. Trainer: Dheeraj V.

4. CHATRAPATHI CUP (1,200m), rated 60 & above: PSYCHIC WARRIOR (Kiran Rai) 1, Set To Win (M. Naveen) 2, Commodus (Trevor) 3 and Regal Music (R. Manish) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m 12.47s. ₹ 99 (w), 18, 20 and 15 (p), SHP: 51, THP: 48, FP: 657, Q: 658, Trinella: 2,715 and 787, Exacta: 1,05,198 (carried over) and 45,085. Favourite: Corona Del Corsa. Owner: Mr. Hisqueel Taher. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

5. F.K. IRANI MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 30 to 50: KNOTTY OAK (Antony) 1, Cavaliere (S. John) 2, Princeazeem (Trevor) 3 and Schafenberg (R. Marshall) 4. Not run: Venus Bay. 1-1/2, 4-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 25.52s. ₹ 63 (w), 20, 12 and 17 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 44, FP: 125, Q: 60, Trinella: 652 and 456, Exacta: 11,254 and 5,958. Favourite: Cavaliere. Owners: Mrs. Debajani B. Mohapatra & Mr. P. Prasanna Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

6. PLANETARIUM PLATE (1,100m), rated 15 to 35: DEBONAIR (A. Imran) 1, Flt Captain (Vaibhav) 2, Super Gladiator (Trevor) 3 and Cashmere (M. Naveen) 4. Not run: Dontbreaktherules. 2-1/4, Lnk and 2-1/4. 1m 07.09s. ₹ 16 (w), 11, 29 and 11 (p), SHP: 101, THP: 44, FP: 256, Q: 169, Trinella: 314 and 79, Exacta: 1,224 and 718. Favourite: Debonair. Owners: Mr. M. Ayub Khan & Mr. Dayanand Kachuwah. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

7. ROYAL RUSSIAN PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: CAESARS PALACE (S. Hussain) 1, Sun Splash (Vaibhav) 2, Chantelle (Trevor) 3 and Country's Jewel (T.S. Jodha) 4. 1-1/2, 1-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 26.90s. ₹ 34 (w), 16, 21 and 11 (p), SHP: 57, THP: 53, FP: 419, Q: 307, Trinella: 813 and 397, Exacta: 8,580 and 6,742. Favourite: Chantelle. Owners: Mr. Harakchand C. Gandhi & Mr. Srinivas Naidu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

Jackpot: ₹ 45,496 (10 tkts); Runner up: 1,875 (104 tkts); Treble (i): 673 (22 tkts); (ii): 846 (31 tkts).