ADVERTISEMENT

Knotty Legend, Vafadar, Masato, and Evaldo catch the eye

February 08, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Knotty Legend, Vafadar, Masato and Evaldo caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb 8)

Inner sand:

1000m: Siege Courageous (S. Shareef), Flighton (Chetan K) 1-9.5, 600/41. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level.

1200m: Masato (S. John) 1-18.5, 1,000/1-4, 600/39.5. In fine nick. Evaldo (Chetan K) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 600/41. Impressed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Riveting (rb) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53.5. Eased up. Moon’s Blessing (Darshan) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. Maintains form.

Outer sand:

1000m: Pneuma (Naveen K) 1-15, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Knotty Legend (Chetan K) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A pleasing display. Anzac Pipernal (Mark), Thewisperquietly (Tousif) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. They moved together.

1400m: Vafadar (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Responded well to the urgings.

1600m: Angels (Antony) 2-0, 1,400/1-44.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved impressively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US