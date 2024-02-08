Knotty Legend, Vafadar, Masato, and Evaldo catch the eye

February 08, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

Knotty Legend, Vafadar, Masato and Evaldo caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb 8)

Inner sand:

1000m: Siege Courageous (S. Shareef), Flighton (Chetan K) 1-9.5, 600/41. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level.

1200m: Masato (S. John) 1-18.5, 1,000/1-4, 600/39.5. In fine nick. Evaldo (Chetan K) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 600/41. Impressed.

1400m: Riveting (rb) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53.5. Eased up. Moon’s Blessing (Darshan) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. Maintains form.

Outer sand:

1000m: Pneuma (Naveen K) 1-15, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Knotty Legend (Chetan K) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A pleasing display. Anzac Pipernal (Mark), Thewisperquietly (Tousif) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. They moved together.

1400m: Vafadar (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Responded well to the urgings.

1600m: Angels (Antony) 2-0, 1,400/1-44.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved impressively.

