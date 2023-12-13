ADVERTISEMENT

Knotty Legend, Run For The Sun, Prana and Knotty Charmer please

December 13, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Knotty Legend, Run For The Sun, Prana and Knotty Charmer pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec. 13).

Inner sand:

1000m: Rieko (S. John), In The Light (Antony) 1-7.5, 600/39. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1400m: Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Queen Of Kyiv (Suraj) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Classic Charm (I. Chisty) 42. Moved impressively.

1000m: Golden Time (Vivek), Striking Eyes (rb) 1-14.5, 600/44. They finished level. Golden Legend (Chetan K) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim.

1200m: Russian Romance (Mark) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Worked well. Sky Princess (A. Ramu) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Ooh La La (Rayan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Greeley (Rozario) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Shaped well. Ravishing Form (I. Chisty) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Knotty Charmer (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Golden Peaks (I. Chisty) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Maintains form. Run For The Sun (Antony) 1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. In pink of condition. Paradise Beckon (Rayan) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Strode out well. Knotty Legend (Chetan K) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Star Admiral (I. Chisty) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine trim.

1400m: Saigon (I. Chisty) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

1600m: Prana (Antony) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Retains form.

