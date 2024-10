Knotty Legend, Mojito, El Greco and Dream Seller impress

Knotty Legend, Mojito, El Greco and Dream Seller impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 30) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Psychic Star (Saqlain) 38. Moved freely. My Princess (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved fluently. Higher Love (app), Liam (V. Bunde) 41. Pair easy. Madison (Nirmal) 36. Pleased. Uzi (P. Vinod) 40. Easy. Kanya Rashi (Santosh) 41. Easy. Mighty Wings (rb) 39. Worked freely. Toofaan (Prasad) 38. Moved freely. Aafreen (Ajinkya) 38. Good work.

800m: Reiko (Naveen) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Midnight Express (Parmar), Pure (Dhebe) 50, 600/36. Former finished five lengths ahead. El Greco (Trainer) 50, 600/36. Moved impressively. Bohemian Rhapsody (Shahrukh) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Millennium Force (Kaviraj), Ardakan (Ajinkya) 56, 600/42. They were easy. Celestial (N. Bhosale) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Oishika (Kamble), Populaire (Nirmal) 51, 600/37. Both were urged and ended level. Whatsinaname (app) 52, 600/38. Pressed. Ma Cherie (H.M. Akshay) 51, 600/38. Moved freely. Pride’s Prince (Hamir) Crystal Clear (Zervan) 53, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. La Dolce Vita (V. Bunde), Treasure Gold (A. Prakash) 51, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. We Still Believe (Ajinkya), Gold Caviar (app) 53, 600/40. They ended level. Yukikaze (Merchant), Major Saab (Prasad) 51, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Northbound (Trainer) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Street Sense (app), Secret To Success (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Believe (A. Prakash) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Zuccaro (N. Bhosale) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Shaped well. Knotty Legend (Chetan K) 1-2, 800/48, 600/37. Excelled. Mojito (Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Eagle Day (Ajinkya), Picasso (Kaviraj) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Finch (Prasad) 1-10, 600/40. Easy. Jamari (Saqlain) 1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Good. Dream Seller (Trainer) 1-4, 600/36. Moved impressively. Beyond Stars (Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Anaira (Zervan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Urged. Walter (S. Amit), Desert Classic (Kaviraj) 1-8, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

1800m: Ataturk (Saqlain) 2-8, 1600/1-54, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well.