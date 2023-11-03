ADVERTISEMENT

Knotty Legend, Honest Desire, Run For The Sun and Golden Legend please

November 03, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Knotty Legend, Honest Desire, Run For The Sun and Golden Legend pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 3).

Outer sand:

600m: Makoto (Girish), Rieko (S. John) 44. They are in fine trim. Dynamic Force (Mudassar), Scarlette Lady (S. John) 46. They moved freely. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Lilly Fa Pootz) (S. Shareef), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Sun Salutation) (Chetan K) 44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Knotty Legend (Girish), Honest Desire (P. Trevor) 42.5. They moved fluently. Golden Legend (Chetan K), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Symi) (S. Shareef) 43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Storm Shadow (S. John), Bharat (Mudassar) 44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Cyrenius (D. Patel) 1-15, 600/44. In fine trim. Prime Abbess (D. Patel) 1-15, 600/45. Moved freely.

1200m: Run For The Sun (P. Trevor), Real Happiness (Girish) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Bourbon Bay (Jagadeesh) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up.

