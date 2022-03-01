Races

Knotty Dancer, Romualdo, Emperor Charmavat and Giant Star impress

Knotty Dancer, Romualdo, Emperor Charmavat and Giant Star impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (March 1).

Outer sand: 600m: Jawai (B. Dharshan), Sunny Isles (Sai Vamsi) 44.5. They were easy. Star Templar (Shyam Kumar) 43. Handy.

800m: Wakeful (rb) 56, 600/41. Moved well. Euphoric (M.S. Deora), Storm Trigger (Santosh G) 57, 600/43.5. They moved together.

Inner sand: 600m: Royal Eminence (Farid Ansari) 39. Urged. Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) 43.5. Arc De Triomphe (N. Jodha) 40.5. Moved on the bit.

800m: Storm Flag (rb) 59, 600/43. Easy. Gods Plan (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Oscars Thunder (Aman) 51, 600/37.5. Fully extended. Velocity (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. The Awakening (Yash Narredu) 52, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Innisbrook (Md. Feroze) 1-2, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Great Spirit (C. Brisson), Versatile (rb) 53.5, 600/38.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths in front.

1000m: Breaking Bounds (rb) 1-10.5, 800/58.5, 600/46. Eased up. Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Beauty Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/40. In fine trim. Galvarino (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. Handy. Knotty Dancer (A.A. Vikrant) 1-6, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Pleased. Eagle Bluff (Ankit Pal) 1-9, 800/57, 600/44. Eased up. Giant Star (Yash Narredu) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40.5. Impressed. Aretha (P. Vikram) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Lagos (A.A. Vikrant) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Unextended. Proposed (P. Sai Kumar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Extended in the last part. Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. DYF (M.S. Deora), Fiery Red (Santosh G) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. They moved freely. Treasure Delight (rb) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/45. Demerara (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/47.5. Glorious Destiny (Farhan Alam) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Thunderclap (Santosh G) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. Eased up. Memory Lane (C. Brisson), Dancing Grace (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. They were easy. Touch Of Fury (M.S. Deora), a 3-y-o (Kingda Ka - Al Khazneh) (Santosh G) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. They were easy and level.

1200m: Romualdo (C. Brisson), Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. They pleased. La Jefa (P. Vikram) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45. Handy. Fantastic Hit (rb) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Admiral Shaw (C. Brisson), Glorious Evensong (Ramandeep) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43. Bring It On (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42.


