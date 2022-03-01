Knotty Dancer, Romualdo, Emperor Charmavat and Giant Star impress

Knotty Dancer, Romualdo, Emperor Charmavat and Giant Star impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (March 1).

Outer sand: 600m: Jawai (B. Dharshan), Sunny Isles (Sai Vamsi) 44.5. They were easy. Star Templar (Shyam Kumar) 43. Handy.

800m: Wakeful (rb) 56, 600/41. Moved well. Euphoric (M.S. Deora), Storm Trigger (Santosh G) 57, 600/43.5. They moved together.

Inner sand: 600m: Royal Eminence (Farid Ansari) 39. Urged. Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) 43.5. Arc De Triomphe (N. Jodha) 40.5. Moved on the bit.

800m: Storm Flag (rb) 59, 600/43. Easy. Gods Plan (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Oscars Thunder (Aman) 51, 600/37.5. Fully extended. Velocity (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. The Awakening (Yash Narredu) 52, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Innisbrook (Md. Feroze) 1-2, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Great Spirit (C. Brisson), Versatile (rb) 53.5, 600/38.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths in front.

1000m: Breaking Bounds (rb) 1-10.5, 800/58.5, 600/46. Eased up. Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Beauty Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/40. In fine trim. Galvarino (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. Handy. Knotty Dancer (A.A. Vikrant) 1-6, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Pleased. Eagle Bluff (Ankit Pal) 1-9, 800/57, 600/44. Eased up. Giant Star (Yash Narredu) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40.5. Impressed. Aretha (P. Vikram) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Lagos (A.A. Vikrant) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Unextended. Proposed (P. Sai Kumar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Extended in the last part. Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. DYF (M.S. Deora), Fiery Red (Santosh G) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. They moved freely. Treasure Delight (rb) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/45. Demerara (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/47.5. Glorious Destiny (Farhan Alam) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Thunderclap (Santosh G) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. Eased up. Memory Lane (C. Brisson), Dancing Grace (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. They were easy. Touch Of Fury (M.S. Deora), a 3-y-o (Kingda Ka - Al Khazneh) (Santosh G) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. They were easy and level.

1200m: Romualdo (C. Brisson), Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. They pleased. La Jefa (P. Vikram) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45. Handy. Fantastic Hit (rb) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Admiral Shaw (C. Brisson), Glorious Evensong (Ramandeep) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43. Bring It On (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42.