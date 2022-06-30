Knotty Dancer, Golden Oaks, Black Eagle, The Sovereign Orb, Forest Flame, and Geographique shine
Knotty Dancer, Golden Oaks, Black Eagle, The Sovereign Orb, Forest Flame, and Geographique shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June 30).
Outer sand:
600m: Corfe Castle (Kiran N) 42.5. Strode out well. Paradise Beckons (rb) 46. Easy.
1000m: Randolph (Likith) 1-14, 600/43.5. Moved well. Queen Of Sands (Chetan K) 1-10.5, 600/42. Impressed. Exalted Dream (Prabhakaran) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Domingo (Rajesh B) 1-14, 600/42. Fit for the fray. Bellagio (Kiran N), Varenna (rb) 1-14, 600/46.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Geographique (N.S. Parmar), Kirkines (Mudassar) 1-13, 600/41.5. Former showed out.
1200m: Emma (Likith) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Golden Oaks (Sandesh) 1-25, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. A fine display. Black Eagle (Sandesh), Royal Glory (Nikhil N) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. The Sovereign Orb (P. Trevor) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. The Bawaji (Akshay K) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved feely.
1400m: Forest Flame (P. Trevor) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Knotty Dancer (Kiran N) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43.5. A pleasing display.
Gate practice — inner sand:
1400m: Hero Of The East (Abhay S) 1-42.5, (1,400-600) 1-1.5. Jumped out well. Akasi (Vivek) 1-37, (1,400-600) 55. Jumped out smartly. Shamrock (Suraj), Windstorm (Yash) 1-34, (1,400-600) 52. They took a smart jump and finished level. Sleipnier (Ajinkya) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 58. Jumped out well. Realia (Chetan K) 1-41, (1,400-600) 57. Jumped out well.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.