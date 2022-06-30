Knotty Dancer, Golden Oaks, Black Eagle, The Sovereign Orb, Forest Flame, and Geographique shine

June 30, 2022 17:47 IST

Knotty Dancer, Golden Oaks, Black Eagle, The Sovereign Orb, Forest Flame, and Geographique shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June 30).

Outer sand:

600m: Corfe Castle (Kiran N) 42.5. Strode out well. Paradise Beckons (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Randolph (Likith) 1-14, 600/43.5. Moved well. Queen Of Sands (Chetan K) 1-10.5, 600/42. Impressed. Exalted Dream (Prabhakaran) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Domingo (Rajesh B) 1-14, 600/42. Fit for the fray. Bellagio (Kiran N), Varenna (rb) 1-14, 600/46.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Geographique (N.S. Parmar), Kirkines (Mudassar) 1-13, 600/41.5. Former showed out.

1200m: Emma (Likith) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Golden Oaks (Sandesh) 1-25, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. A fine display. Black Eagle (Sandesh), Royal Glory (Nikhil N) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. The Sovereign Orb (P. Trevor) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. The Bawaji (Akshay K) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved feely.

1400m: Forest Flame (P. Trevor) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Knotty Dancer (Kiran N) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43.5. A pleasing display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Hero Of The East (Abhay S) 1-42.5, (1,400-600) 1-1.5. Jumped out well. Akasi (Vivek) 1-37, (1,400-600) 55. Jumped out smartly. Shamrock (Suraj), Windstorm (Yash) 1-34, (1,400-600) 52. They took a smart jump and finished level. Sleipnier (Ajinkya) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 58. Jumped out well. Realia (Chetan K) 1-41, (1,400-600) 57. Jumped out well.