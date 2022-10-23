Knotty Dancer, Evaldo, Caesars Palace, Tactical Command and Last Wish excel

Inner sand:

1000m: Tactical Command (S. John) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. Pleased. Divine Musculine (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40. Moved impressively.

1200m: Caesars Palace (rb) 1-20, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Ruling Dynasty (rb), Knotty Challenger (rb) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: Heavenly Light (rb) 1-15, 600/46. Moved on the bit. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Divine Impact) (S. Shareef), Knotty Charmer (Ashok) 1-15, 600/43. They finished level. Glow In The Dark (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Note. Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/43. Moved attractively. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Six Sigma) (S. Shareef), Prana (Ashok) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. They moved together. A 2-y-o (Fiero - Tower Bridge) (Mallikarjun), Cristaldo (Girish) 1-15.5, 600/45. They moved well.

1200m: Knotty Dancer (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Mighty Zo (B. Harish) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Shaped well.

1400m: Siege Perilous (S. Shareef) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 58. Moved on the bit. Evaldo (Girish) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Last Wish (Arul) 1-57, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim.