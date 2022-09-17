Knotty Dancer, Angel Bliss, Forseti, Siege Perilous, Unyielding and Del Mar impress

BENGALURU:
September 17, 2022 17:54 IST

Knotty Dancer, Angel Bliss, Forseti, Siege Perilous, Unyielding and Del Mar impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 17).

Inner sand:

1200m: Regal Force (S. Shareef) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:600m: Three Aces (rb), Aceros (rb) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. My Vision (R. Pradeep) 44. Moved freely.

1000m: Pinnacle Point (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Galen (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Emeraldo (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. Unextended.

1200m: Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Del Mar (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Pleased. Forseti (R. Girish) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Moved fluently. Contador (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Note. Unyielding (Arul) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Good Time Indeed (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up.

1400m: Wild Emperor (Nazerul), Tiger Returns (Rayan) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Angel Bliss (S. John) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A good display. Knotty Dancer (R. Girish) 1-36, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. An excellent display.

