Knotty Dancer, Angel Bliss, Forseti, Siege Perilous, Unyielding and Del Mar impress

Knotty Dancer, Angel Bliss, Forseti, Siege Perilous, Unyielding and Del Mar impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 17).

Inner sand:

1200m: Regal Force (S. Shareef) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:600m: Three Aces (rb), Aceros (rb) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. My Vision (R. Pradeep) 44. Moved freely.

1000m: Pinnacle Point (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Galen (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Emeraldo (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. Unextended.

1200m: Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Del Mar (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Pleased. Forseti (R. Girish) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Moved fluently. Contador (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Note. Unyielding (Arul) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Good Time Indeed (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up.

1400m: Wild Emperor (Nazerul), Tiger Returns (Rayan) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Angel Bliss (S. John) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A good display. Knotty Dancer (R. Girish) 1-36, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. An excellent display.