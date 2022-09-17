Races

Knotty Dancer, Angel Bliss, Forseti, Siege Perilous, Unyielding and Del Mar impress

Knotty Dancer, Angel Bliss, Forseti, Siege Perilous, Unyielding and Del Mar impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 17).

Inner sand:

1200m: Regal Force (S. Shareef) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:600m: Three Aces (rb), Aceros (rb) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. My Vision (R. Pradeep) 44. Moved freely.

1000m: Pinnacle Point (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Galen (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Emeraldo (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. Unextended.

1200m: Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Del Mar (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Pleased. Forseti (R. Girish) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Moved fluently. Contador (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Note. Unyielding (Arul) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Good Time Indeed (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up.

1400m: Wild Emperor (Nazerul), Tiger Returns (Rayan) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Angel Bliss (S. John) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A good display. Knotty Dancer (R. Girish) 1-36, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. An excellent display.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2022 5:56:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/knotty-dancer-angel-bliss-forseti-siege-perilous-unyielding-and-del-mar-impress/article65902850.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY