Knotty Charmer, Scarlette Lady, Vivaldo and Run For The Sun shine

Knotty Charmer, Scarlette Lady, Vivaldo and Run For The Sun shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 28).

Inner sand:

600m: Martha (Chetan K) 39. In fine trim. Aditya (rb), River Deep (A. Ramu) 40. They finished together.

1000m: Joon (Rayan) 1-6.5, 600/39. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Arthur’s Girl) (rb), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Cocktail Circuit) (Shreyas) 45.5. They moved freely. She Rules (R. Pradeep) 42.5. Worked well. Lord Grace (A. Ramu), Glowing Moolight (R. Ravi) 44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Bestidentification (R. Pradeep) 45. Moved on the bit. Bharat (rb) 45. Easy. Run For The Sun (Mudassar) 41.5. Impressed.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Implicit Trust) (Indrajeet), Scent Of Rain (Darshan) 1-14, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Mystic Charm (Saddam H) 1-16, 600/44.5. Shaped well. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Stimulate) (Indrajeet), Einaudi (Darshan) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Knotty Charmer (Chetan K) 1-13.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Valencia (rb), Dhanteras (A. Ramu) 1-14, 600/43. They moved impressively.

1200m: Scarlette Lady (Chetan K) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Vivaldo (Arvind) 1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A good display. A 2-y-o (Dali - Confiance) (Darshan), Allegro Dance (Indrajeet) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Cat Whiskers (Rayan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Star Comet (Rayan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Stretched out well.

1400m: Napolean (Arvind), Rock Bank (Chetan K) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Magical Bay (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. Storm Shadow (Chetan K) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Pleased.

Outer sand — Oct 27:

600m: Darrion (S. John) 45.5. Easy. Joon (Rayan), Star Comet (rb) 45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Gismo (P. Mani) 1-12, 600/44. In fine condition. Mazal Tov (rb) 1-8, 600/41.5. A fine display.

1600m: Run For The Sun (Mudassar) 2-1.5, (1,600-600) 1-13.5. Eased up.

Inner sand — Oct 26:

1000m: Pericles (Darshan) 1-7, 600/39. Moved well. Divo (R. Pradeep) 1-7.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

1200m: Imperial Blue (Rozario), Tripitaka (Salman) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Aquastic (P. Trevor) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Storm Shadow (B. Harish) 44. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Roderic O’ Connor - polished Chrome) (Prabhakaran), Ashwa Jimbabe (rb) 44.5. They finished level. Power Of Beauty (Arvind) 43.5. Shaped well. Bourbon Bay (rb), a 2-y-o (Deauville - Ice Beauty) (Rayan) 45. They moved freely. Defence Counsel (Noornabi), Noble Cause (Tousif) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Ashwa Kali Bhani (Suraj), Blind Faith (G. Adarsh) 44. They finished level. Resplendence (G. Adarsh), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Phantasmagorie) (Suraj) 44.5. They moved together.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Dali - Strides Of Glory) (Shinde), Most And More (Prabhakaran) 1-14, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim. Asagiri (Suraj) 1-14.5, 600/43. In fine shape. Priceless Prince (Shinde) 1-15, 600/43. Worked well. Pettes Love (rb) 1-13.5, 600/45. Moved well. A 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam - Treasure Quest) (Suraj), a 2-y-o (Deauville - Immortality) (Shinde) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Feel Of Hope (rb), Legendary Impact (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Disciple (Antony) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In fine nick. Yannick (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well.

1200m: Inspire (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. In fine trim. Rise And Reign (Shinde), Imperial Star (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. They pleased. Never Give In (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Impressed. Blue God (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Magnetic (R. Pradeep) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Divine Art (Suraj) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. In fine condition. Imperial Emperor (Shinde), Golden Glory (Suraj) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Regal Reality (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-25, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. A pleasing display.

1400m: Carter (Rozario), Rodney (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Torobravo (Salman), Victoria Hugo (Rozario) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Latter started three lengths behind and finished a length ahead. Mascalito (Indrajeet) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. A good display. Rock Bank (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Finley (P. Trevor) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

1600m: Vyasa (Antony) 1-54, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Catch the eye.

