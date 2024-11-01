Knotty Charmer primed to deliver in the Rajyotsava Trophy

Knotty Charmer, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Rajyotsava Trophy (1,400m), the feature event of the opening day races to be held here on Friday (Nov. 1). False rails (width about 3m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. KENTUCKY PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 1-30 p.m.: 1. Amusing (7) B.L. Paswan 57, 2. Daiki (2) I. Chisty 57, 3. Glowing Moonlights (3) R. Ravi 57, 4. Noble Cause (12) Tousif 57, 5. Power Of Beauty (11) Arvind K 57, 6. Royal Deccan (9) Antony 57, 7. Wild Cannon (10) Rayan 57, 8. Days Date (5) L.A. Rozario 55.5, 9. Desert Goddess (-) (-) 55.5, 10. Golden Glory (1) Suraj 55.5, 11. Martha (8) S. Shareef 55.5 and 12. Regal Reality (6) Akshay K 55.5.

1. GOLDEN GLORY, 2. REGAL REALITY, 3. POWER OF BEAUTY

2. KUDREMUKH PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 2-00: 1. Inspire (5) Antony 60, 2. Cat Whiskers (6) Rayan 58.5, 3. Darrion (9) I. Chisty 53.5, 4. Feel Of Hope (2) A. Ramu 53.5, 5. Final Call (3) Sandesh 53.5, 6. Nyx (7) Trevor 53.5, 7. Royal Whisper (8) Shreyas S 53.5, 8. Lady Invictus (4) S.K. Paswan 51.5, 9. Empress Bella (10) Vinod Shinde 51 and 10. Sunlit Path (1) L.A. Rozario 51.

1. INSPIRE, 2. NYX, 3. FINAL CALL

3. DUDHSAGAR FALLS PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Scarlette Lady (3) Akshay K 60, 2. Makoto (1) M. Rajesh K 56.5, 3. Ladylion (4) R. Girish 56, 4. Sling Shot (6) Shreyas S 56, 5. Anzac Parade (8) Tousif 55, 6. Elveden (5) Saddam H 55, 7. Schafenberg (7) Md. Aliyar 55 and 8. Bourbon Bay (2) Vinod Shinde 54.5.

1. SCARLETTE LADY, 2. LADYLION, 3. MAKOTO

4. BELGAUM PLATE (1,200m), rated 60 to 85, 3-00: 1. Tripitaka (6) Pavan 60, 2. Jersey King (5) Suraj 57, 3. Vivaldo (1) Trevor 57, 4. Never Give In (3) Antony 55.5, 5. Prime Abbess (4) Sandesh 55.5 and 6. Auspicious Queen (2) M. Rajesh K 53.

1. VIVALDO, 2. JERSEY KING

5. JAYANT SHAH MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. Armory (8) M. Rajesh K 60, 2. Maple Leaf (10) Tousif 59, 3. Stellar Gold (4) Vinod Shinde 59, 4. Disciple (3) Antony 56, 5. Red Falcon (11) Pavan 54.5, 6. Divine Art (1) Suraj 54, 7. Star Comet (5) Rayan 53.5, 8. Regal Aristocracy (6) Sandesh 53, 9. Sekhmet (2) Jagadeesh 52.5, 10. Breeze Bluster (12) Shreyas S 51.5, 11. Del Aviz (9) Akshay K 51.5 and 12. Thewhisperquietly (7) S.K. Paswan 51.

1. DISCIPLE, 2. DEL AVIZ, 3. DIVINE ART

6. RAJYOTSAVA TROPHY (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Knotty Charmer (4) Trevor 62, 2. Yukan (1) Akshay K 57, 3. Imperial Blue (2) Antony 56 and 4. Iron Clad (3) I. Chisty 56.

1. KNOTTY CHARMER, 2. YUKAN

7. DUDHSAGAR FALLS PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Step To Destiny (1) R. Pradeep 60, 2. Lockheed (4) Trevor 59.5, 3. Run For The Sun (2) Akshay K 59.5, 4. Cool Water (5) Asirvatham 59, 5. Anchorage (6) Saddam H 56, 6. Infinite Spirit (8) P. Siddaraju 55.5, 7. Femme Fatale (3) A. Ramu 54.5 and 8. Rocking Girl (7) Rayan 54.5.

1. LOCKHEED, 2. RUN FOR THE SUN, 3. INFINITE SPIRIT

8. KUDREMUKH PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Joon (3) Sandesh 60, 2. Peridot (9) Pavan 59, 3. Balmoral (6) Akshay K 56, 4. Imperial Star (2) P. Siddaraju 56, 5. Yannick (8) Antony 55.5, 6. Striking Eyes (1) I. Chisty 55, 7. Invincible (7) M. Rajesh K 54.5, 8. Pettes Love (5) S. Sachin 54.5 and 9. Bowen (4) Ikram Ahmed 54.

1. BALMORAL, 2. JOON, 3. IMPERIAL STAR

Day’s best: BALMORAL Double: INSPIRE — SCARLETTE LADY

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.