Knotty Charmer claims the Colts Championship Stakes

June 25, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Prasanna Kumar-trained Knotty Charmer (G. Vivek up) won the Colts Championship Stakes, the chief event of the races held here on Sunday (June 25). The winner is owned by Mr. K. Kamesh, Mr. Srikanth Badruka, Mr. N. Swaroop Kumar, Mr. K. Balamukunda Das, Mr. Dharmesh Mehtay, Mr. M.N. Nambiar, and Mr. D. Sanjeev Basapa.

Vivek confidently led his colt for a while and settled down to second position till the bend before manoeuvring his mount from outside in the home stretch. Knotty Charmer responded well to the reminders, overtook the leader Galahad near the 500m, and after drifting out final stages managed to hold off Synthesis for a narrow win.

The results:

1. GUINDY PLATE: SUNWAY LAGOON (Inayat) 1, Firefinch (Arvind K) 2, Master Of Courage (Vishal Bunde) 3 and Ultimate Choice (Ajeeth K) 4. 7-1/4, 1 and 1. 1m, 14.23s. ₹16 (w), 11, 15 and 61 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 117, FP: 49, Q: 40, Trinella: 1,083, Exacta: 2,822. Favourite: Sunway Lagoon. Owner: Mrs. Prabha Dominic. Trainer: S. Dominic.

2. NOBLE PRINCE PLATE (Div. II): FORT NELSON (Zervan) 1, Roman Spirit (A. Imran) 2, Super Sapphire (Kiran Naidu) 3 and The Strikingly (A. Ramu) 4. 2-1/2, 2 and 2. 1m, 06.66s. ₹13 (w), 10, 13 and 17 (p), SHP: 22, THP: 36, FP: 30, Q: 25, Trinella: 74, Exacta: 129. Favourite: Fort Nelson. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd, Mrs. Anneka Darashah & M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

3. PRONTO PRONTO PLATE: MAGNUS (Srinath) 1, Shadow Of The Moon (Yash) 2, Julio (Trevor) 3 and Momentous (M. Prabhakaran) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and 3/4. 1m, 38.83s. ₹120 (w), 27, 12 and 14 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 44, FP: 744, Q: 203, Trinella: 1,561, Exacta: 49,142. Favourite: River Of Gold. Owners: Mr. M. Masroor Alam, Mr. Rohit Raman, Dr. Arun Raghavan & Mr. Anil Saraf. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

4. BERGAMO PLATE: MEMORABLE TIME (S. Saqlain) 1, Rhapsody In Green (Zervan) 2, Bruce Almighty (Rayan) 3 and My Vision (Chethan K) 4. Shd, 1-3/4 and Nk. 1m, 53.14s. ₹56 (w), 13, 13 and 13 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 45, FP: 322, Q: 147, Trinella: 984, Exacta: 27,964. Favourite: Stellar Gold. Owners: Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda & Mr. Sharath M. Narayana. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

5. UPPINI REVANNA SIDDESHWARAPPA MEMORIAL CUP: KALAMITSI (Trevor) 1, Ruling Goddess (Shreyas S) 2, Contribute (Hindu S) 3 and King Of War (Vinod Shinde) 4. Not run: Turkoman. 2, 7-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 37.26s. ₹23 (w), 10, 20 and 14 (p), SHP: 68, THP: 39, FP: 194, Q: 114, Trinella: 1,058, Exacta: 7,431. Favourite: Kalamitsi. Owners: Mr. Solomon Benveniste, M/S. Deciding Factor LLP, Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd, Mr. Hemang D. Doctor & Mr. Lokessh Ahuja. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

6. CIVIL SERVICE CUP: FIRE POWER (Akshay K) 1, Ashwa Magadheera (Yash) 2, Santorino (S. Saqlain) 3 and Shubankar (Sai Kiran) 4. Nk, Lnk and 2. 2m, 05.94s. ₹50 (w), 15, 22 and 10 (p), SHP: 58, THP: 48, FP: 437, Q: 250, Trinella: 1,074, Exacta: 7,704. Favourite: Trevalius. Owners: Col. Nair. S.B & Ms. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. COLTS CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES: KNOTTY CHARMER(Gusto-Stormy Princess) G. Vivek 1, Synthesis (Speaking Of Which-Sana) Yash 2, Christofle (Le Havre-Enzina) Trevor 3 and Destroyer (Exceed And Excel-Abaq) I. Chisty 4. 1/2, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m, 36.55s. ₹184 (w), 36, 16 and 12 (p), SHP: 55, THP: 66, FP: 2,062, Q: 742, Trinella: 4,126, Exacta: 22,661. Favourite: Christofle. Owners: Mr. K. Kamesh, Mr. Srikanth Badruka, Mr. N. Swaroop Kumar & Mr. K. Balamukunda Das & Mr. Dharmesh Mehta & Mr. M.N. Nambiar & Mr. D. Sanjeev Basapa. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. NOBLE PRINCE PLATE (Div. I): ALDGATE (S. John) 1, Forty Niner (A. Imran) 2, Spirit Of The Rose (Akshay K) 3 and Eco Friendly (P. Siddaraju) 4. Not run: Phoebe. 1/2, 4-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 06.63s. ₹34 (w), 13, 17 and 10 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 48, FP: 213, Q: 132, Trinella: 240, Exacta: 2,529. Favourite: Spirit Of The Rose. Owners: Mr. Haider Soomar, Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

Jackpot: ₹2,10,591 (carried over); Runner-up: 30,084 (three tkts.); Treble (i): 3,559 (four tkts.); (ii): 8,451 (three tkts.).

