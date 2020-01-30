Races

Knotty Ash, Orleans and Sandarina shine

Knotty Ash, Orleans and Sandarina shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan. 30).

Outer sand:

600m: Celestial Highway (rb), Shivalik Gold (A. Imran) 46. They moved freely. Baltimore (rb), Antibes (Antony) 45.5. They moved on the bit.

1200m: Knotty Ash (S. John), Areca Legend (Antony) 1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Orleans (R. Marshall), Sandarina (S.K. Paswan) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. They moved fluently. Zala Princess (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Moved freely. Lady Of Fame (rb), Rocky Retreat (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. They are in fine trim.

1400m: Iconic Princess (rb), Arlette (R. Marshall) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Former moved better.

