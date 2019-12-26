Races

Knotty Ash, High Priestess, Temple Dancer, Crack Of Dawn and Golden Oaks shine

Knotty Ash, High Priestess, Temple Dancer, Crack Of Dawn and Golden Oaks shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 26)

Outer sand:

600m: Speedster (rb) 46. Easy. Mighty Red (Donoghue) 43.5. Moved well. Indian Empress (rb), Pearl Of Wisdom (Chetan K) 44.5. They finished together. A 2-y-o (Reval-Amalfi) (Irvan) 44. Shaped well.

1000m: Temple Dancer (Aliyar) 1-12, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Crack Of Dawn (Chetan K), Golden Oaks (Aliyar) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently.

1200m: Aeisir (Arul) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Maintains form. Knotty Ash (Chetan K) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42.5. A good display. Alberto (rb), Angel Heart (R. Marshall) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Queen Regnant (Donoghue) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1400m: High Priestess (Aliyar) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. A fine display. Musterion (Donoghue) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Strode out well.

1600m: Rhapsody (Sheryas) 1-58, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Girl with Pearl (rb), Fire Glow (Chetan G) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 1-2. Former finished two lengths ahead. Sky Moon (rb) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 1-2. Jumped out well.

