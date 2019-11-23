Knight Templar, Well Connected, Diamond Rays, Mystic Flame, Ozark and Alexandre Dumas shine

Knight Templar, Well Connected, Diamond Rays, Mystic Flame, Ozark and Alexandre Dumas shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov 23)

Inner sand:

1400m: Kambaku (S. John) 1-36, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Legendary Princess (D. Patel), Papal Decree (N. Rajesh) 45.5. They moved freely. Proudwish (Irvan) 44. Moved well. String Of Pearls (rb) 44. Moved freely. Memoriter (Shobhan) 43. Pleased. Firestone (rb), Al Buraaq (Rayan) 45.5. They finished level.

1000m: Alexandre Dumas (Indrajeet) 1-9.5, 600/41. A fine display. Allabouther (R. Marshall), Iconic Princess (rb) 1-13, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Duty Call (rb) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Sir Lancelot (R. Marshall) 1-11, 600/43. Stretched out well. Life Awaits (Md. Aliyar) 1-10.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Track Striker (Surya), Prime Star (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Star Cracker (T.S. Jodha) 1-12, 600/44.5. Worked well. A 2-y-o (Air Support - Cocktail Circuit) (R. Marshall) 1-14.5, 600/45. In fine shape. Seaborn (Md. Aliyar) 1-14, 600/45. Strode out well. Kings Speech (D. Patel), a 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Messalina) (N. Rajesh) 1-14, 600/43.5. They moved impressively.

1200m: Kingda Ka - Laserre) (Indrajeet) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Diamond Rays (Md. Aliyar) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Impressed. A 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Memory Bay) (R. Marshall), Arabian Phoenix (Indrajeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They moved well. Fair Warring (S. John) 1-31, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Phoenix Reached (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Ozark (Irvan) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine shape. Good Time Indeed (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Pleased. Cuban Pete (Indrajeet) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. In fine condition. Mystic Flame (Irvan) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display. Watchmyscript (Mrs. Silva), Lycurgus (Vaibhav) 1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. Treasure Striker (rb), Turf Prospector (Rayan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They finished together.

1400m: After Hours (rb) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 52. Eased up. Well Connected (N. Rajesh) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Knight Templar (N. Rajesh) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.