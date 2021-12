Knight In Hooves bags Altenburg Trophy

Mr. Daulat Chhabria’s Knight In Hooves (Suraj Up) won the Altenburg Trophy the main event of the races held here on Thursday (Dec 30). Rajesh Narredu train’s the winner.

The results

1. CHAMBAL PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over: NOSTRADAMUS (Shreyas Singh) 1, Light Of Love (Ikram Ahmed) 2, Altair (S. Saqlain) 3 and Aerospeed (Nazar Alam) 4. Not run: Lightning Attack and Jan Zizka. 1-1/2, 2-1/4 and 1. 1m 15.65s. ₹64 (w), 21, 18 and17 (p). Shp: 61, Thp: 48, Fc: 199, Q: 122, Trinella: 1,597 and 856, Exacta: 5,037 and 2,159. Favourite: Aerospeed.

Owner: Mr. N. Venkataswamy. Trainer: Dheeraj.

2. KODAGU PLATE (Div II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o and over: OMBUDSMAN (Akshay K) 1, Silverita (Antony) 2, Hope Island (Vivek) 3 and Shan E Azeem (Dhanu Singh) 4. Not run: Lucky Chance. 1, 2 and 1-1/4. 1m 26.85s. ₹22 (w), 14, 20 and 15 (p). Shp: 63, Thp: 60, Fc: 98, Q: 55, Trinella: 399 and 159, Exacta: 1,782 and 1,222. Favourite: Ombudsman.

Owner: Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda. Trainer: Lokanath.

3. SARDAR SAROVAR PLATE (Div II), (1,200m): SHIVALIK MIRROR (Neeraj) 1, Unique Style (Darshan) 2, Mega Success (Vivek) 3 and Clever Hans (Vishal Bunde) 4. Nose, 1/14 and 1. 1m 14.34s. ₹40 (w), 16, 15 and 18 (p), Shp: 40. Thp: 40. Fc: 104, Q; 70, Trinella: 707 and 223, Exacta: 7,727 and 4,967. Favourite: Mark One.

Owner and trainer: Arvind G.

4. KODAGU PLATE (Div I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: DRUSILLA (A. Qureshi) 1, Twinkle Feet (Arshad) 2, Striking Memory (Akshay K) 3 and Flamingo Road (Antony) 4. 3-1/4, 1-1/4 and 3-1/2. 1m 25.60s. ₹58 (w), 19, 18 and 13 (p), Shp: 44, Thp: 46, Fc: 470, Q; 243. Trinella: 1,031 and 334, Exacta: 7,107 and 4,569. Favourite: Striking Memory.

Owner: Mr. Saurabh Jetli. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

5. BIG BROWN PLATE (1,800m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): FAITH OF SUCCESS (Neeraj) 1, Pink Jasmine (Dhanu Singh) 2, Sacrament (Shane Gray) 3 and Linkin Park (Jagadeesh) 4. Not run: Love. 2, 2-1/2 and 3-1/2. 1m 53.04s. ₹23, (w), 18 and 51 (p). Shp: 58, Thp: 36. Fc: 447, Q: 134. Trinella: 447 and 271. Exacta: 4,580 and 3,925. Favourite: Faith Of Success.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Arvind G.

6. ALTENBURG TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: KNIGHT IN HOOVES (Suraj) 1, The Sovereign Orb (Akshay K) 2, Caracas (Arshad) 3 and Whizzo (Jagadeesh) 4. Not run: Lagopus. 2-1/4, Nk and Nk. 1m 25.35s. ₹15 (w), 10, 10 and 15 (p), Shp: 20, Thp: 26, Fc: 22, Q; 16, Trinella: 41 and 33, Exacta: 152 and 82. Favourite: Knight In Hooves.

Owner: Mr. Daulat Chhabria. Trainer: R. Narredu.

7. SARDAR SAROVAR PLATE (Div I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: DE VILLIERS (Shreyas Singh) 1, Lauterbrunnen (P.P. Dhebe), Promise Kept (Darshan) 3 and Three Aces (Md. Habeeb) 4. 5-3/4, Snk and 2-1/4. 1m 12.39s. ₹19 (w), 11, 16 and 15 (p). Shp: 33, Thp: 45, Fc: 49, Q: 46. Trinella: 104 and 49. Exacta: 890 and 606. Favourite: De Villiers.

Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mrs. Rina Mahindra, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

8. CHAMBAL PLATE (Div I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 15, 5-y-o & over: OZARK (L.A. Rozario) 1, Brichwood (Nazr Alam) 2, Country’s Jewel (Shreyas Singh) 3 and Raw Gold (Ikram Ahmed) 4. 1/2, 2-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 14.75s. ₹77 (w), 34, 17 and 21 (p). Shp: 48, Thp: 58, Fc: 858, Q: 297. Trinella: 1,753 ans 676, Exacta: 20,168 and 5,762. Favourite: Brichwood.

Owner: Mr. H. R. Pai. Trainer: M.R. Singh.

Jackpot: ₹4,514 (13 tkts).

Runner Up: 270 (93 tkts).

Treble (i): 1,936 (four tkts), (ii): 150 (96 tkts).