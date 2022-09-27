Knight In Hooves, Ashwa Magadheera, Last Wish and Ravishing Form excel

Knight In Hooves, Ashwa Magadheera, Last Wish and Ravishing Form excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept. 27).

Inner sand:

1000m: Polished Girl (Suraj) 1-9.5, 600/40. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Skyfire (P. Ramesh) 46. Moved on the bit. Stellar Gold (rb) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Silver Flames (Hindu S) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. My Vision (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/42.5. Worked well. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/42. Retains form.

1200m: Defining Power (B. Harish) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Ashwa Yudhvir (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Knight In Hooves (Suraj) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. A pleasing display.

1400m: Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Last Wish (Antony) 1-53, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. An excellent display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Mega Success (Jagadeesh), Mace (Vivek) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. They jumped out smartly. The Grey Geranium (P. Siddaraju), The Athabasca (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Bruce Almighty (Rayan), Good Time Indeed (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Golden Vision (M. Naveen), Star Glory (Suraj) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 37. They took a good jump and finished level. Sheer Bliss (Suraj), Hoofed Wonder (A. Velu) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished five lengths ahead.