Knight In Hooves, Ashwa Magadheera, Last Wish and Ravishing Form excel

September 27, 2022 17:45 IST

Knight In Hooves, Ashwa Magadheera, Last Wish and Ravishing Form excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept. 27).

Inner sand:

1000m: Polished Girl (Suraj) 1-9.5, 600/40. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Skyfire (P. Ramesh) 46. Moved on the bit. Stellar Gold (rb) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Silver Flames (Hindu S) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. My Vision (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/42.5. Worked well. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/42. Retains form.

1200m: Defining Power (B. Harish) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Ashwa Yudhvir (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Knight In Hooves (Suraj) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. A pleasing display.

1400m: Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Last Wish (Antony) 1-53, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. An excellent display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Mega Success (Jagadeesh), Mace (Vivek) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. They jumped out smartly. The Grey Geranium (P. Siddaraju), The Athabasca (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Bruce Almighty (Rayan), Good Time Indeed (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Golden Vision (M. Naveen), Star Glory (Suraj) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 37. They took a good jump and finished level. Sheer Bliss (Suraj), Hoofed Wonder (A. Velu) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished five lengths ahead.