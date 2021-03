Knight In Armour wins feature event

CHENNAI:

Knight In Armour, ridden by Antony Raj, won the (Div. I) Tamilnadu Race Horse Owners Association Cup, the main event of the extra day's races held here on Friday (March. 5). The winner is owned by Mr. K.K. Belliappa and trained by Mandanna. Trainer G.S. Parmar saddled three winners on the day.

Leading owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust (won stakesmoney ₹1,19,15,645) Leading trainer: B. Suresh (23 winners). Leading jockey: Akshay Kumar (15 wins). Leading apprentice jockey: Azfar Syeed (nine wins).

1. SUN RAY PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: MAJESTIC CHARMER (Nakhat Singh) 1, Golden Streak (Akshay Kumar) 2, Icy River (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Sunday Warrior (P.K Gaddam) 4. 1-3/4, 5 and 3-3/4. 1m, 28.07s. Owner: Mr. C. Gnanavel. Trainer: N. Rupa.

2. MARCH PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: PARRYS GLORY (P. Surya) 1, Spirit Of Zion (S. Shareef) 2, Intox (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Eyes Of Falcon (H. Rahul) 4. 1, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m, 13.67s. Owner: Mr. G.S. Sarath Varun. Trainer: G.S. Parmar.

3. MARCH PLATE (Div. II), (1.200m)., 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: LADY BLAZER (Jagadeesh) 1, Platini (M. Bhaskar) 2, Song Of Glory (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Absolute Authority (Antony Raj) 4. 7, 3/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 13.07s. Owners: Mr. D. Nagaraj, Mr. P.S. Jagadish & M. J. Ramesh. Trainer: P. Krishna.

4. DESTINY PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: TRENDING PRINCESS (Nazar Alam) 1, Star Fling (Iltaf Hussain) 2, Oberon (Brisson) 3 and Break The Silence (Abhay Singh) 4. Hd, 1-1/2 and 2. 1m, 12.72s. Owner: Mr. J. Ramesh & C.R. Bala Kumar. Trainer: G.S. Parmar.

5. TAMIL NADU RACE HORSE OWNERS ASSOCIATION CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: SHALEM (Brisson), Lordship (Akshay Kumar) 2, Ganton (P.K. Gaddam) 3 and Shadow Of Love (Azfar Syeed) 4. 1-1/2, 2-3/4 and 3. 1m, 25.71s. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.

6. TAMIL NADU RACE HORSE OWNERS ASSOCIATION CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: KNIGHT IN ARMOUR (Antony Raj) 1, Renegade (Jagadeesh) 2, Torbert (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Fun Storm (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1, shd and snk. 1m, 26.19s. Owner: Mr. K.K. Belliappa. Trainer: Mandanna.

7. POTENTIAL CHAMPION PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: ARAPAHO (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Moment Of Life (Antony Raj) 2, Mayflower (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Full Of Surprise (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3/4, 1 and 1-1/4. 1m, 13.72s. Owners: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah & United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

8. GRYFFINDOR PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: THREE OF A KIND (Azfar Syeed) and AZERIA (P. Surya) 1, Vibrant Approach (Iltaf Hussain) 3 and Symphony In Style (Antony Raj) 4. Deadheat, 1 and 1. 1m, 15.22s. Three Of A Kind Owners: Mr. S. Shanker Narayanan, Mr. S. Ganapathy & Mr. S. Vijayanambi. Trainer: Mandanna. Azeria: Owners: Mr. J. Ramesh & Mr. C.R. Bala Kumar. Trainer: G.S. Parmar.