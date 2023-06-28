Knight Defesor, Ricardo, Win My Luv, Ebotse, Groovin and Eridani excel

June 28, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Knight Defesor, Ricardo, Win My Luv, Ebotse, Groovin and Eridani excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (June 28).

Inner sand:

600m: Leather Rock (R. Pradeep), Blues Ballad (Salman K) 39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Aircraft (Srinath) 40. Moved freely.

1200m: High Speed Dive (R. Ravi), Super Gladiator (Chetan K) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Former started eight lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Kenaf (Aforz) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Pleased.

1400m: Mazal Tov (Srinath) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Made In Heaven (rb) 43. Strode out well. High Tribute (Hindu S) 43.5. In fine trim. Siege Courageous (Antony), Always Happy (G. Vivek) 45. They moved on the bit. Siege Perilous (Antony) 45. Easy. Groovin (T.S. Jodha) 41.5. Impressed. Loving Pearl (R. Pradeep) 44. Moved well.

1000m: Confidential (Hindu S) 1-15, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Eridani (B. Paswan) 1-11.5, 600/42. Retains form. Honey Cake (R. Pradeep), Chillilady (Srinath) 1-13, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Knight Defensor (Saqlain) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Ricardo (S. John), Aldiva (Antony) 1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Gold Fame (Hindu S) 1-16, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Win My Luv (Indrajeet) 1-11, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Ebotse (Antony) 1-12.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

1200m: I Want It All (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 41. Eaed up. Smash Shot (rb) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40. In fine condition. Ruling Dynasty (G. Vivek) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Easy. Bellator (Aliyar) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Impressed. Detective (Deepak S) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Truth (S. John) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Double Scotch (Aliyar), Silver Canyon (Akshay K) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved on the bit.

1400m: Contador (Antony) 1-45, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Irish Rockstar (P.S. Chouhan) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Worked well.